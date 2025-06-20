Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran

When you look at this thread of actual laws in Iran, it's hard to believe anyone would defend this country, and yet, we're seeing it on the Left and even, sadly, on the Right. Maybe they all need a refresher on what this country is really like under Islamic rule and Sharia Law.
If you know someone defending Iran, send this their way and encourage them to read it.
Seriously.
20 actual laws in Iran 🧵— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
1. Apostasy (Leaving Islam)
Punishable by death, especially for men who publicly renounce Islam. Women can face life in prison.
These laws are real. This isn’t history — it’s Iran in 2025.
Share this thread to expose the truth.
This is crazy:
2. Homosexuality— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Gay men can be executed; lesbians face 100 lashes.
Even suspicion can result in arrest or forced confessions.
Even suspicion.
Read that again, Lefties.
3. Blasphemy— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Insulting the Prophet or sacred Islamic figures = death.
Includes online posts, art, or speech.
4. Adultery (Sex outside marriage)— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Married offenders can be stoned to death.
Unmarried: 100 lashes. Applies to men and women.
5. “Corruption on Earth”— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
A vague charge used against dissenters, protesters, or activists. Often results in the death penalty.
No wonder so many Iranians believe they are already at the point of no return.
6. Alcohol Consumption— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Muslims caught drinking: 80 lashes per offense.
4-time offenders risk execution.
7. Female Hijab Law - Mandatory for all women.— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Punishment: Prison (up to 10 years), flogging, fines, surveillance.
Eff this.
8. Criticism of the Supreme Leader— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Even memes can lead to arrest.
Public dissent = 1–10 years in prison.
Recommended
Meep.
Thank God we're in America.
9. Same-sex relationships (non-penetrative)— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Still criminal. Punishable by lashes, prison, or worse.
Obama's pals.
Never forget that.
10. Public Affection (Unmarried couples)— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Holding hands or kissing in public = up to 74 lashes.
Cripes.
11. Women Need Husband’s Permission to Travel— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Even for passports or leaving the country.
Oh, Hell no.
12. Child Marriage— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Legal age: Girls 13 (or younger with father & court approval). Often used to avoid zina laws.
*grrrr*
13. Compulsory Military Service (Men only)— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
No service = banned from travel, jobs, and university.
14. Cybercrime & Online Dissent— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Criticizing Islam or the regime online = prison, asset seizure, surveillance.
Welp, we'd be screwed.
15. Western Music & Clothing Ban— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
"Immoral" music, films, and fashion = fines, confiscation, or arrest.
16. Women Banned from Stadiums— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Still largely prohibited from attending men’s sports.
Defying it = arrest.
They just suck there.
17. Public Singing or Dancing (Women)— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Illegal to sing solo or dance in public.
Punishable by fines or jail.
Wha?
18. Gender Segregation— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Schools, buses, and workplaces often separated by law.
Violations = fines or expulsion.
19. Dog Ownership Ban— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Dogs are "unclean." Walking one in public?
Could cost you jail time or seizure of your pet.
Ok, that does it. This editor is definitely going to jail.
20. Baha’i Persecution— Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025
Baha’is can't hold government jobs, attend university, or practice freely.
Arrests for “propaganda.”
And people are defending this country.
GTFO.
