Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on June 20, 2025
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

When you look at this thread of actual laws in Iran, it's hard to believe anyone would defend this country, and yet, we're seeing it on the Left and even, sadly, on the Right. Maybe they all need a refresher on what this country is really like under Islamic rule and Sharia Law.

If you know someone defending Iran, send this their way and encourage them to read it.

Seriously.

This is crazy:

Even suspicion. 

Read that again, Lefties.

No wonder so many Iranians believe they are already at the point of no return.

Eff this.

Meep. 

Thank God we're in America.

Obama's pals. 

Never forget that.

Cripes.

Oh, Hell no.

*grrrr*

Welp, we'd be screwed.

They just suck there.

Wha?

Ok, that does it. This editor is definitely going to jail.

And people are defending this country.

GTFO.

