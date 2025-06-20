Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran

When you look at this thread of actual laws in Iran, it's hard to believe anyone would defend this country, and yet, we're seeing it on the Left and even, sadly, on the Right. Maybe they all need a refresher on what this country is really like under Islamic rule and Sharia Law.

Advertisement

If you know someone defending Iran, send this their way and encourage them to read it.

Seriously.

20 actual laws in Iran 🧵



1. Apostasy (Leaving Islam)



Punishable by death, especially for men who publicly renounce Islam. Women can face life in prison.



These laws are real. This isn’t history — it’s Iran in 2025.



Share this thread to expose the truth. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

This is crazy:

2. Homosexuality



Gay men can be executed; lesbians face 100 lashes.

Even suspicion can result in arrest or forced confessions. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Even suspicion.

Read that again, Lefties.

3. Blasphemy



Insulting the Prophet or sacred Islamic figures = death.

Includes online posts, art, or speech. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

4. Adultery (Sex outside marriage)



Married offenders can be stoned to death.

Unmarried: 100 lashes. Applies to men and women. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

5. “Corruption on Earth”



A vague charge used against dissenters, protesters, or activists. Often results in the death penalty. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

No wonder so many Iranians believe they are already at the point of no return.

6. Alcohol Consumption



Muslims caught drinking: 80 lashes per offense.

4-time offenders risk execution. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

7. Female Hijab Law - Mandatory for all women.



Punishment: Prison (up to 10 years), flogging, fines, surveillance. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Eff this.

8. Criticism of the Supreme Leader

Even memes can lead to arrest.



Public dissent = 1–10 years in prison. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Meep.

Thank God we're in America.

9. Same-sex relationships (non-penetrative)



Still criminal. Punishable by lashes, prison, or worse. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Obama's pals.

Never forget that.

10. Public Affection (Unmarried couples)



Holding hands or kissing in public = up to 74 lashes. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Cripes.

11. Women Need Husband’s Permission to Travel



Even for passports or leaving the country. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Oh, Hell no.

12. Child Marriage



Legal age: Girls 13 (or younger with father & court approval). Often used to avoid zina laws. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

*grrrr*

13. Compulsory Military Service (Men only)

No service = banned from travel, jobs, and university. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

14. Cybercrime & Online Dissent



Criticizing Islam or the regime online = prison, asset seizure, surveillance. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Welp, we'd be screwed.

15. Western Music & Clothing Ban



"Immoral" music, films, and fashion = fines, confiscation, or arrest. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

16. Women Banned from Stadiums



Still largely prohibited from attending men’s sports.

Defying it = arrest. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

They just suck there.

17. Public Singing or Dancing (Women)



Illegal to sing solo or dance in public.

Punishable by fines or jail. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Wha?

18. Gender Segregation



Schools, buses, and workplaces often separated by law.



Violations = fines or expulsion. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Advertisement

19. Dog Ownership Ban



Dogs are "unclean." Walking one in public?



Could cost you jail time or seizure of your pet. — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

Ok, that does it. This editor is definitely going to jail.

20. Baha’i Persecution



Baha’is can't hold government jobs, attend university, or practice freely.



Arrests for “propaganda.” — Matt Tardio (@angertab) June 20, 2025

And people are defending this country.

GTFO.

============================================================

Related:

'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT Go the Way He Wants

THAT'LL Show 'Em! Nothing Says Hollywood Stands with Gaza Like Their Trans Kids Going on a Hunger Strike

Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*

Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat for Gavin Newsom

No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons We're Not Sure If It's Even REAL (Pic)

'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All

============================================================