'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on June 20, 2025
Twitchy

Remember when Mitt Romney ran for president, and he lost?

Or better yet, when Jeb Bush couldn't beat Trump in a primary?

(Not so) Good times.

For a long time, it seemed as if the Republican Party could not counter the Democrats' attacks effectively enough to win. We weren't willing to punch back when they punched us first. For example, when Romney pointed out that Russia was a huge problem for America and Obama mocked and laughed at him, babbling about his 80s foreign policy, he should have pushed back. Or worse, maybe he did push back, and it was so lame and forgettable we can't remember what he said.

But we all remember Obama making him look weak.

Can you imagine wanting the party to go back to that? To losing? Apparently, 'conservative' David Hale can:

Right? Because things were so much better when we sucked and lost all of the time. Oh sure, Democrats were destroying our country, but we were super principled ... or something.

Ouch.

As the Washington Generals actively support the Harlem Globetrotters, you actively support the Democrat agenda.

You are a despicable human being.

Ya' know, Cynical Publius should stop being so shy and tell us all how he really feels. Heh.

Same, bro. Same.

Our 'nutless' days are over in the Republican Party, at least for now.

But it was so much better then, or something.

============================================================

