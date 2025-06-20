'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All

Remember when Mitt Romney ran for president, and he lost?
Or better yet, when Jeb Bush couldn't beat Trump in a primary?
(Not so) Good times.
For a long time, it seemed as if the Republican Party could not counter the Democrats' attacks effectively enough to win. We weren't willing to punch back when they punched us first. For example, when Romney pointed out that Russia was a huge problem for America and Obama mocked and laughed at him, babbling about his 80s foreign policy, he should have pushed back. Or worse, maybe he did push back, and it was so lame and forgettable we can't remember what he said.
But we all remember Obama making him look weak.
Can you imagine wanting the party to go back to that? To losing? Apparently, 'conservative' David Hale can:
I don't care how we do it, make THIS the Republican Party again. pic.twitter.com/sE87GbDNar— Dave Hale - Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) June 19, 2025
Right? Because things were so much better when we sucked and lost all of the time. Oh sure, Democrats were destroying our country, but we were super principled ... or something.
You're about as much of a "Republican" as Harry Sisson.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 20, 2025
And just as embarrassing.
Ouch.
You're not a "conservative." You're a virtue signaler who pretends to support conservatism with your words while your actions support the worst so-called "progressivism" has to offer.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 20, 2025
As the Washington Generals actively support the Harlem Globetrotters, you actively support the…
As the Washington Generals actively support the Harlem Globetrotters, you actively support the Democrat agenda.
You are a despicable human being.
Ya' know, Cynical Publius should stop being so shy and tell us all how he really feels. Heh.
“I like losing” in a picture— Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 20, 2025
What? pic.twitter.com/lOuo7lvojl— Jodi (@APLMom) June 20, 2025
June 20, 2025
Same, bro. Same.
Why? The Republican Party of yesteryear was a pushover, always trying to make up with the Democrats. Ending up getting dunked and made a fool of by the Democrats. That time is over; either adapt or change parties.— JJ Swearingen (@SwearinEveryday) June 20, 2025
Our 'nutless' days are over in the Republican Party, at least for now.
Those guys made me leave the party— Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 20, 2025
But it was so much better then, or something.
