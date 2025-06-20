'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All

Remember when Mitt Romney ran for president, and he lost?

Or better yet, when Jeb Bush couldn't beat Trump in a primary?

(Not so) Good times.

For a long time, it seemed as if the Republican Party could not counter the Democrats' attacks effectively enough to win. We weren't willing to punch back when they punched us first. For example, when Romney pointed out that Russia was a huge problem for America and Obama mocked and laughed at him, babbling about his 80s foreign policy, he should have pushed back. Or worse, maybe he did push back, and it was so lame and forgettable we can't remember what he said.

Advertisement

But we all remember Obama making him look weak.

Can you imagine wanting the party to go back to that? To losing? Apparently, 'conservative' David Hale can:

I don't care how we do it, make THIS the Republican Party again. pic.twitter.com/sE87GbDNar — Dave Hale - Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) June 19, 2025

Right? Because things were so much better when we sucked and lost all of the time. Oh sure, Democrats were destroying our country, but we were super principled ... or something.

You're about as much of a "Republican" as Harry Sisson.



And just as embarrassing. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 20, 2025

Ouch.

You're not a "conservative." You're a virtue signaler who pretends to support conservatism with your words while your actions support the worst so-called "progressivism" has to offer.



As the Washington Generals actively support the Harlem Globetrotters, you actively support the… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 20, 2025

As the Washington Generals actively support the Harlem Globetrotters, you actively support the Democrat agenda. You are a despicable human being.

Ya' know, Cynical Publius should stop being so shy and tell us all how he really feels. Heh.

“I like losing” in a picture — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 20, 2025

pic.twitter.com/s7IgQhkMJV — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 20, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

Why? The Republican Party of yesteryear was a pushover, always trying to make up with the Democrats. Ending up getting dunked and made a fool of by the Democrats. That time is over; either adapt or change parties. — JJ Swearingen (@SwearinEveryday) June 20, 2025

Our 'nutless' days are over in the Republican Party, at least for now.

Those guys made me leave the party — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 20, 2025

But it was so much better then, or something.

============================================================

Related:

Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and Her Campaign Is a DOOZY

Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (Screenshots)

Advertisement

Not 1 Of You Showed Up! Sen Katie Boyd Britt WRECKS Dems and Media By Laying Out DAMAGE Biden Did (Watch)

They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today

SaViNg DeMoCrAcY! Newly Dropped Emails Show Just How DESPERATE Biden Admin Was to Get Rid of Trump

============================================================