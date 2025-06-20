Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and Her Campaign Is a DOOZY

'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on June 20, 2025
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

We wonder how Kamala Harris will feel about Mark Cuban telling the world she wanted him to be her VP and he turned HER down. Considering she's a maniacal, egocentric harpy from Hell, we imagine she will not be pleased, even a little bit.

Granted, it would explain a little more about why she picked a train wreck like Tim Walz but still.

Cuban had to know this would make her look worse, yes?

What a maroon.

Post continues:

... two person. And so if the last thing we need is me telling Kamala, you know, the president that, no, that’s a dumb idea. 

And I’m not real good at the shaking hands and kissing babies.”

Source: NY Post

There are plenty of other things he's not very good at, but whatever, he needs to keep telling himself.

We see what he did here.

Good point.

It's hard to find someone dumber than her ... luckily, Walz was happy to be the one who could make her look smarter.

Yeah, woof.

More likely, he knew Kamala didn't stand a chance, and he didn't want his first attempt in politics to be a massive fail.

============================================================

