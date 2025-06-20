Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and Her Campaign Is a DOOZY

We wonder how Kamala Harris will feel about Mark Cuban telling the world she wanted him to be her VP and he turned HER down. Considering she's a maniacal, egocentric harpy from Hell, we imagine she will not be pleased, even a little bit.

Granted, it would explain a little more about why she picked a train wreck like Tim Walz but still.

Cuban had to know this would make her look worse, yes?

What a maroon.

Mark Cuban reveals Kamala Harris considered him as a potential Vice Presidential running-mate but he turned her down.



The billionaire said he turned it down because he’s “not real good at the shaking hands and kissing babies.”



“My response was I’m not very good as the number… pic.twitter.com/FyhYoqeS7M — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 20, 2025

Post continues:

... two person. And so if the last thing we need is me telling Kamala, you know, the president that, no, that’s a dumb idea. And I’m not real good at the shaking hands and kissing babies.” Source: NY Post

There are plenty of other things he's not very good at, but whatever, he needs to keep telling himself.

He's an excellent Number Two. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) June 20, 2025

We see what he did here.

He’s dumber than Kamala — Roux (@rouxdsla) June 20, 2025

Good point.

It's hard to find someone dumber than her ... luckily, Walz was happy to be the one who could make her look smarter.

Yeah, woof.

So in Cuban’s own words his ego would have prevented him from being a good selection. That should tell you all you need to know about not just Cuban but the people who follow his lead. — fictitious (@fictitiousfruit) June 20, 2025

More likely, he knew Kamala didn't stand a chance, and he didn't want his first attempt in politics to be a massive fail.

