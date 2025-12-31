Jennifer Welch Jumps on Anti-Israel Conspiracy Bandwagon
VIP
VIP
Even Jack Smith Has Helped Make Lib Journos' Fawning over Jan. 6 Committee's 'Star Witness' Age Horribly

Doug P. | 7:16 PM on December 31, 2025
Meme screenshot

In mid December former special counsel Jack Smith testified before the House Judiciary Committee about the events surrounding January 6, 2021. 

Smith of course denied that his attempts to prosecute Trump were political in nature (pause for laughter), but he also ended up, perhaps inadvertently, giving up the game about the Democrats (along with Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) January 6 Committee show trial: 

The House Select January 6th Committee’s “star” Cassidy Hutchinson provided “second hearsay” about the 2021 Capitol riot and wasn’t considered as a witness in the election interference case brought against President Trump, according to former special counsel Jack Smith. 

Smith told the House Judiciary Committee in a closed-door deposition on Dec. 17 that Hutchinson — who testified at the Jan. 6 select panel’s made-for-TV hearings in June 2022 — “certainly” wouldn’t have made a “powerful” witness because she couldn’t provide “firsthand” testimony. 

“My recollection with Ms. Hutchinson, at least one of the issues was a number of the things that she gave evidence on were secondhand hearsay, were things that she had heard from other people,” the ex-Trump prosecutor testified to the Judiciary lawmakers and staff, the deposition’s transcript shows.

Among the testimony that Smith said wouldn't be considered credible were claims that of course were picked up immediately by the lib media and spread as complete truth. Especially this one: 

That included “sensational” allegations that the 45th president lunged toward the wheel of his Secret Service SUV, known as “the Beast,” in an attempt to commandeer it from his driver as a mob of his supporters were seeking to halt the certification of the 2020 election on Capitol Hill.

“I’m the f—ing president! Take me up to the Capitol now!” Trump allegedly screamed at the Secret Service agent, according to Hutchinson’s testimony in a live-broadcasted House hearing on June 28, 2022.

The witness in question was Cassidy Hutchinson:

Hutchinson told the J6 Committee the following, via ABC News:

"As the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought they were going out of the Capitol and when Bobby had relayed to him, 'We're not, we don't have the assets to do it, it's not secure, we're going back to the West Wing,' the president had a very strong, very angry response to that," she recalled then.

"Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now' -- to which Bobby responded, 'Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.' The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol,'" Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson's testimony was contradicted by Trump's driver that day. 

After Smith's Judiciary Committee appearance this month, we're again being reminded what biased hacks in the field of "journalism" look like. 

Wait for the facts? Not necessary when you're in the business of pushing Dem talking points: 

That post from ABC's "Chief Washington, DC Correspondent" is still up, as is this one:

LOL! Well, many "journalists" don't seem interested in the truth either. 

CNN's Jake Tapper also saw no reason for spotting any red flags in Hutchinson's testimony: 

What ended up happening is the Left's insanity and overreach ended up sending Trump into the White House for a second term. Well done, TDS-addled media. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while circling the wagons around Democrats. 

