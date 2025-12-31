'Who Needs the Americans?': The Future Is a European Army

Mariska den Eelden has more than 20,000 followers on X, so we'd say she's fair game for some ridicule. She looks young, which might have some bearing on the tone-deafness of her post. Plenty of Americans saw the irony.

"Who needs the Americans?" Germany's highest ranking officer meets his French counterpart. The future is a European Army 🪖🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/UkyQZVSuG6 — Mariska den Eelden 🇪🇺🇳🇱 (@eeldenden) December 30, 2025

“Who needs the Americans?” is a hysterical thing for a German general to say to a French one https://t.co/l6nTamgstl — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 31, 2025

By all means, create the EU Army and stop letting the United States fund and man your defense.

This is satire right? — Jackson Moses (🇺🇸,🇹🇼) (@jamoses92) December 31, 2025

History has shown us that only good things happen when the Germans and French are left to sort things out on their own — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 31, 2025

OK.



You pay for it. — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) December 31, 2025

But how will they pay for everything else that's free, such as healthcare, if they have to pay for their own defense?

Great! Please get serious about your defense! — Greg Autry🚀 (@GregWAutry) December 31, 2025

Germany is gonna invade aren’t they. — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) December 31, 2025

The French are preemptively surrendering — Alex Young (@KorpulentKludge) December 31, 2025

Awesome. We'll bring all our troops and equipment home. — Marielle Redclaw (@MarieleRedclaw) December 31, 2025

That would be awesome.

Europe can’t fight off Africans in rafts. Sit this one out — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) December 31, 2025

Exactly. Europe should defend Europe. Time for a US exit from NATO. — Federico Basta (@FedericoBa71889) December 31, 2025

Millions of Americans are wishing you the best. — Smanson (@homechefRVA) December 31, 2025

Outstanding. Now do it without our money. All for Europe finding its big boy pants. — James Chester (@JamesCh67471584) December 31, 2025

Yeah for sure, that’s smart, let the Europeans spend the money supporting wars. — Steven L Public Adjuster USA (@Stevenadjuster) December 31, 2025

This will be interesting to see. Perhaps we will see an alliance of peers... rather than what we have now.



I do, however, wonder what programs they will have to cut in order to fund their new military. Nobody is talking about that part. — JohnCharles (@Aethilgar1) December 31, 2025

Then they spend the next four years figuring out who is in charge of the who. — Emperor of the United States (@RealUSAEmperor) December 31, 2025

I agree, you guys don't need us. Feel free to kick us out of NATO and the UN. Please. I bet you won't. — Kyle (@kyle45067) December 31, 2025

Fine by me. The more Europeans pay for their defense the better. Good luck paying for an army you can actual field and your love of social welfare programs. — Brody Hazzelkauf (@guywithfeetup) December 31, 2025

American are quite enthusiastic that Europe would want to defend themselves, we don't take it to be an insult.

Europe are acting like responsible adults, fantastic! — William S47 (@WilliamQ45A) December 31, 2025

Where's the pie chart showing NATO spending? Oh, here it is:

Fantasy land.

Two freeloaders meet. pic.twitter.com/iuk6uDH4Zb — Martin Straub (@Martin_S791) December 31, 2025

By all means, take over your own defense. We'd be happy to be rid of you.

