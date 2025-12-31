'Who Needs the Americans?': The Future Is a European Army

Covenant Shooter Didn't Want to Kill the Black Community, Which Is in Despair...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 31, 2025
Twitter

Mariska den Eelden has more than 20,000 followers on X, so we'd say she's fair game for some ridicule. She looks young, which might have some bearing on the tone-deafness of her post. Plenty of Americans saw the irony.

By all means, create the EU Army and stop letting the United States fund and man your defense.

But how will they pay for everything else that's free, such as healthcare, if they have to pay for their own defense?

That would be awesome.

Where's the pie chart showing NATO spending? Oh, here it is:

By all means, take over your own defense. We'd be happy to be rid of you.

***


 

