Covenant Shooter Didn't Want to Kill the Black Community, Which Is in Despair and Suffering

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, The Tennessee Star reported that the FBI had released another 230 pages from Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's writings, which showed that Hale might have purchased the guns used in the massacre that killed three, including three children, using federal grant money to attend college.

The newly released pages also revealed what we all knew about Hale targeting the Christian school she had attended: Hale wrote in her journal, "Christian school (hate religion)." The Star reported Hale as writing, “I have suppressed and hid my real gender identity for so long, and a big contributor to it – the nemesis of my true peace within myself – is my spirituality of being a Christian.”

End Wokeness has more from Hale's journal, in which she compiled a "draft" of which school she'd target. Her first choice was Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School Of The Arts, but that had many disadvantages, including that it was a predominantly black school "(black people I love") and the black community was in despair and suffering. Plus, her black friends and the black community would hate her.

And so she moved on to her alternate, second choice, Covenant School, which had the advantage of being a predominantly white school ("white people I hate!!!"). We learned from a leak back in 2023 that Hale wrote that she wanted to "kill all you little crackers” with their white privilege.

There it is: Audrey Hale, the trans kiIIer who kiIIed 6 in a Christian school, was targeting Christians and White kids.



Biden's FBI buried this: pic.twitter.com/FNHJv0N8BV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 30, 2025

That is what happens when anti-White hatred is pushed in America https://t.co/b58tcmPe8K — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2025

We all knew they were hiding this. They will do whatever it takes to protect "the message." — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) December 31, 2025

The New York Post:



Audrey Hale, 28, left behind 16 notebooks filled with deranged writings detailing self-loathing and racial hate, repeating how she wanted “kill my own race” and “destroy all the white people who are teachers.”



“Being white sucks, but being black is so cool.… — Nancy Pearcey (@NancyRPearcey) December 31, 2025

But where did this hatred of her own race come from?

She hated everything about herself including her race and gender. Where did she learn to hate herself?



Woke teachers? Woke media? — James Swad (@242swad) December 30, 2025

I wish I could say I was shocked. At least now we have it in writing — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) December 30, 2025

And yet, not a "hate crime." — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) December 30, 2025

Yes, it was suppressed because it is exactly what it is...a targeted hate crime against white Christians which the Biden admin would never allow to be known. — Sven10077 (@sven10077) December 30, 2025

Steven Crowder broke this a long time ago. Not this part I think, but the message was the same.



It's worth the reminder. — Wanderer (@Wanderer071189) December 31, 2025

The very very weird thing about this document (if it’s real) is who on earth would write this down in this way? If you start from a position of “I love black people, I hate white people” why on earth do you need to write a pros and cons list in the first place? — Charles Steadman (@CharlesSteadman) December 31, 2025

Biden’s FBI sat on this hate filled manifesto while pushing the “white supremacy” narrative everywhere else.



Hale targeted white Christian kids out of pure bigotry - no wonder they buried it. — Matt Juliano (@MattJuliano) December 30, 2025

