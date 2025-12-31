'Who Needs the Americans?': The Future Is a European Army
Covenant Shooter Didn't Want to Kill the Black Community, Which Is in Despair and Suffering

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 31, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, The Tennessee Star reported that the FBI had released another 230 pages from Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's writings, which showed that Hale might have purchased the guns used in the massacre that killed three, including three children, using federal grant money to attend college.

The newly released pages also revealed what we all knew about Hale targeting the Christian school she had attended: Hale wrote in her journal, "Christian school (hate religion)." The Star reported Hale as writing, “I have suppressed and hid my real gender identity for so long, and a big contributor to it – the nemesis of my true peace within myself – is my spirituality of being a Christian.”

End Wokeness has more from Hale's journal, in which she compiled a "draft" of which school she'd target. Her first choice was Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School Of The Arts, but that had many disadvantages, including that it was a predominantly black school "(black people I love") and the black community was in despair and suffering. Plus, her black friends and the black community would hate her.

And so she moved on to her alternate, second choice, Covenant School, which had the advantage of being a predominantly white school ("white people I hate!!!"). We learned from a leak back in 2023 that Hale wrote that she wanted to "kill all you little crackers” with their white privilege.

But where did this hatred of her own race come from?

