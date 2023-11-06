Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It; Updated

It's been almost eight months since Audrey Hale stormed into Covenant Christian school and murdered six innocent people, three of whom were very small children - we've also been waiting for them to release the manifesto police on the scene said they'd found.

And just like that, the manifesto wasn't released.

SHOCKING.

Keep in mind, anytime a shooter's manifesto could hurt the Right it has been dropped almost immediately, but Hale's (who was trans) was hidden.

Until now.

Steven Crowder dropped part of it just now:

🚨 BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages”



“wanna kill all you little cr*ckers”



“I hope I have a high death count”



"I'm ready...I hope my victims aren't."



"Ready to die."#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

She targeted white people with white privilege.

Gosh, where have we heard THAT rhetoric before? Hrm.

I don’t know why the Federal government wouldn’t want this released. Hmmmm 🤔 — Mike Gibson (@lyncowarpig) November 6, 2023

Right? SHOCKING they didn't want us to see this.

Now we know why the manifesto was hidden. — The Conservative Tank🇺🇸(IFBAP) (@MericanTank) November 6, 2023

That's CRT and DEI at work right there. — AloeWhale (@AloeWhale) November 6, 2023

It also shows she was suicidal proving ONCE AGAIN it was not the gun.

Another point they likely didn't want shared.

It's almost like, now stay with me, someone that rejects reality has a mental health issue. — ChaosCode (@Ch40sc0d3) November 6, 2023

It's almost like only a completely batsh*t insane person would do such a thing. NOT THE GUN.

Biden did say white supremacy was the biggest threat in this country.

Ahem.

Seeing this one as well, apologies for the NSFW language:

The Nashville shooter (who is white) apparently wanted to kill elementary students because they had "white privilege"



Per the apparent manifesto obtained by @scrowder pic.twitter.com/DSoxjRCW8Y — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 6, 2023

We'll keep an eye on this and see what else they drop today (and of course, if this is really REAL) ... either way, yikes.

--UPDATE--

Sounds like Crowder read it on the air:

Steven Crowder reads the FULL Nashville Shooter Manifesto by Audrey Hale pic.twitter.com/RZ4ez56bJy — NoLightStreets (@NoLightStreets) November 6, 2023

At this time we can neither confirm nor deny if this is really hers but ... wow.

