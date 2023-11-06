Ayanna Pressley DRAGGED Spectacularly for 'Miss Me With Your Thoughts and Prayers' Gun...
Steven Crowder Drops Part of Nashville Shooter's Manifesto and Guess We Know WHY They Hid It; Updated

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on November 06, 2023
AP Photo/John Amis

It's been almost eight months since Audrey Hale stormed into Covenant Christian school and murdered six innocent people, three of whom were very small children - we've also been waiting for them to release the manifesto police on the scene said they'd found.

And just like that, the manifesto wasn't released.

SHOCKING.

Keep in mind, anytime a shooter's manifesto could hurt the Right it has been dropped almost immediately, but Hale's (who was trans) was hidden.

Until now.

Steven Crowder dropped part of it just now:

She targeted white people with white privilege.

Gosh, where have we heard THAT rhetoric before? Hrm.

Right? SHOCKING they didn't want us to see this.

It also shows she was suicidal proving ONCE AGAIN it was not the gun.

Another point they likely didn't want shared.

It's almost like only a completely batsh*t insane person would do such a thing. NOT THE GUN.

Biden did say white supremacy was the biggest threat in this country.

Ahem.

Seeing this one as well, apologies for the NSFW language:

We'll keep an eye on this and see what else they drop today (and of course, if this is really REAL) ...  either way, yikes.

--UPDATE--

Sounds like Crowder read it on the air:

At this time we can neither confirm nor deny if this is really hers but ... wow.

---

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

