Vanity Fair Asks Why America Is 'Obsessed' With Protein, Blames MAGA, Gets Roasted...
Harmeet Dhillon OWNS WaPo Reporter Who Played Immigration Semantics With Derby Winning Joc...
'Someone Forgot to Tell Stock Traders': WSJ Notes That 'the Market Is Roaring...
California's Slow Walk of Repairing Highway 1 In Big Sur Doesn't Bode Well...
Pro-Abort Kathy Hochul, Who Said the Vax Is God's Will, Is 'Deeply Offended'...
Sen. James Lankford: 'Cutting Medicaid Is Not on the Table for Reconciliation'
Bless His HATEFUL Lil' Heart! Nobody Blue Check Says He Hopes Next Pope...
Obama Lackey Tries OUTRAGING MAGA With Obama Pope Pic and It Does NOT...
VIP
Just GUESS Who's Sponsoring POLITICO These Days ... and Yes, They're Using YOUR...
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD on PBS About What Dems...
HOO BOY! From the Sound of Harmeet K. Dillon's Post, Katie Hobbs Is...
GRRL, PLEASE! Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About How...
Sports Often Imitates Life as Sovereignty Overcomes Journalism to Win the Kentucky Derby
James Carville Says Democrats Can’t Afford to Lie Like Republicans Because They Would...

Keep It Up: Ilhan Omar Wants to Make Sure No Men Vote for Democrats In Future Elections (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 04, 2025
Twitter

Democrats lost soundly among men, especially white men, in the 2024 election.

In the months since, you'd think they'd try to figure out why. Instead, they keep propping up guys like Tim Walz, Doug Emhoff and David Hogg -- hahahahahahaha! -- as examples of masculinity and they keep insulting white men with stuff like this:

Advertisement

This is objectively, verifiably false.

According to the FBI, 51.3% of adults arrested for murder are Black. 

Reality does not comport with Omar's worldview.

Just incredible.

Yes, they do.

They are.

And is completely lost on Omar.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Recommended

Vanity Fair Asks Why America Is 'Obsessed' With Protein, Blames MAGA, Gets Roasted Like a Side of Beef
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's by design. It keeps people like Omar flush with cash, self-righteous indignation, and power.

That sound you hear? Crickets from the media.

And they don't seem to want to listen.

Facts are never the Democrats' friend.

Everyone without a (D) after their names.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CRIME FBI RACISM RACIST VIOLENCE WHITE MEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vanity Fair Asks Why America Is 'Obsessed' With Protein, Blames MAGA, Gets Roasted Like a Side of Beef
Amy Curtis
Harmeet Dhillon OWNS WaPo Reporter Who Played Immigration Semantics With Derby Winning Jockey
Amy Curtis
California's Slow Walk of Repairing Highway 1 In Big Sur Doesn't Bode Well for L.A. Wildfire Recovery
Amy Curtis
Obama Lackey Tries OUTRAGING MAGA With Obama Pope Pic and It Does NOT Go the Way He Planned ... At ALL
Sam J.
'Someone Forgot to Tell Stock Traders': WSJ Notes That 'the Market Is Roaring Ahead'
Jacob B.
HOO BOY! From the Sound of Harmeet K. Dillon's Post, Katie Hobbs Is JUST About to the 'Find Out' Stage
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vanity Fair Asks Why America Is 'Obsessed' With Protein, Blames MAGA, Gets Roasted Like a Side of Beef Amy Curtis
Advertisement