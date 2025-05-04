Keep It Up: Ilhan Omar Wants to Make Sure No Men Vote for Democrats In Future Elections (WATCH)

Democrats lost soundly among men, especially white men, in the 2024 election.

In the months since, you'd think they'd try to figure out why. Instead, they keep propping up guys like Tim Walz, Doug Emhoff and David Hogg -- hahahahahahaha! -- as examples of masculinity and they keep insulting white men with stuff like this:

“Our country should be more fearful of White men because they are causing most of the deaths within this country” - Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/ygi9YVhbmY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 4, 2025

This is objectively, verifiably false.

Black (non-Hispanic): 51.3% of murder offenders (37 per 100,000 population).

White (non-Hispanic): 45.7% (2.5 per 100,000).

Hispanic: 20.8% (6.5 per 100,000).

Asian: 3% (1.5 per 100,000).https://t.co/ycvOvVTf5x pic.twitter.com/k74Zm6CHlN — XtinaRP (@xtina_george) May 4, 2025

According to the FBI, 51.3% of adults arrested for murder are Black.

Reality does not comport with Omar's worldview.

Just incredible.

They want a race war so d**n bad. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) May 4, 2025

Yes, they do.

And who says @TheDemocrats are the party of bigots? pic.twitter.com/jMubLpbBXf — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 4, 2025

They are.

She says “be afraid of white men” while living in a nation that gave her refuge, elected her to Congress, and protects her right to speak freely. The irony writes itself. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 4, 2025

And is completely lost on Omar.

I truly don't understand that elected officials can openly say things like this and not suffer a single consequence. — SAVAGELY Average 🇺🇸 ✝ (@SavagelyAvg) May 4, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

The main problem with woke is that it doesn't fix issues to produce harmony and justice, it makes them worse. — Ack-Intergalactic Interlocutor (@Ackattackack) May 4, 2025

That's by design. It keeps people like Omar flush with cash, self-righteous indignation, and power.

If a politician said this about blacks or any other ethnic group, it would be on the mainstream media non-stop. Yet this gets no coverage at all. https://t.co/3wUuCanqwY — An Orwellian Gator (@CJWood71) May 4, 2025

That sound you hear? Crickets from the media.

I keep warning these people not to keep telling white people that they are white people instead of Americans. https://t.co/TflpfvtwoH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 4, 2025

And they don't seem to want to listen.

Completely false, both per capita and in raw numbers.



Take ownership of cultural failure and correct it, instead of baselessly casting blame elsewhere. https://t.co/pCHHmXdNS0 — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) May 4, 2025

Facts are never the Democrats' friend.

This is blatant racism



Who condemns it? https://t.co/BKtaNUYiMe — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 4, 2025

Everyone without a (D) after their names.

