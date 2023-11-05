Translation: More Money Please! Zelensky Refuting Claims War With Russia at a Stalemate Does NOT Go Well

Awww, would you look at that? Zelensky went out of his way to make sure Americans know that he's still at war with Russia and still needs billions of our tax dollars ... guess he's worried that Israel is taking the spotlight off his war.

And starting to eat into his sweet, lucrative deal with the United States.

This reads a lot like, 'Hey guys, don't forget us! We need your money too,' to us.

Watch:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted claims that his country's war with Russia is at a stalemate in an exclusive interview on "Meet the Press." https://t.co/mbBF7UUlSX — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 5, 2023

Poor lil guy.

Those fancy clothes his wife wears in photo shoots for Vanity Fair aren't going to pay for themselves, ya' know.

It's no stalemate.



Ukraine flat-out lost. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) November 5, 2023

Imagine believing anything that corrupt little dictator has to say about anything 🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 5, 2023

Grifter says what — Mike Kanin🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@KaninMike) November 5, 2023

Seriously.

No more money to Ukraine.

Translation: “more money, please” — Tony Morocco (@AJMorocco) November 5, 2023

And that's the truth.

You know, that short little guy who used to be an actor? Now he's a dictator or something? You member.

It’s not a stalemate. He is losing. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 5, 2023

And THERE it is.

Look out, Baghdad Bob.

HA!

***

