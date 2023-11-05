Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations...
Translation: More Money Please! Zelensky Refuting Claims War With Russia at a Stalemate Does NOT Go Well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on November 05, 2023
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Awww, would you look at that? Zelensky went out of his way to make sure Americans know that he's still at war with Russia and still needs billions of our tax dollars ... guess he's worried that Israel is taking the spotlight off his war.

And starting to eat into his sweet, lucrative deal with the United States.

This reads a lot like, 'Hey guys, don't forget us! We need your money too,' to us.

Watch:

Poor lil guy.

Those fancy clothes his wife wears in photo shoots for Vanity Fair aren't going to pay for themselves, ya' know.

Seriously.

No more money to Ukraine.

And that's the truth.

You know, that short little guy who used to be an actor? Now he's a dictator or something? You member.

Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
And THERE it is.

Look out, Baghdad Bob.

HA!

***

