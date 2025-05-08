Harry Sisson Informs JD Vance That the New Pope Hates Him (LOL)

As Twitchy reported earlier, Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost is now Pope Leo XIV. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance immediately posted well-wishes for the new leader of the Catholic Church. Vance, a Catholic himself, sent out a classy message:
Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!— JD Vance (@JDVance) May 8, 2025
Much as with a school shooter, X detectives immediately went through Prevost's Twitter account to dig up any dirt they could find. Of particular interest: Prevost posted in February that Vance was wrong:
JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline— Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025
This led to a witty retort by the very mature and not at all paid Harry Sisson:
He hates you lol— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 8, 2025
We don't know if Sission is Catholic or even Christian, but we do know that adults have argued different interpretations of scripture forever. Somehow, we don't think the new pope is sitting around today stewing about how much he hates Vance.
1) the Pope doesn't hate anyone— Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) May 8, 2025
2) he's Augustinian. Even if he has quibbles with the VP's rhetorical use of Ordo Amoris, he also sees the merits of his argument.
I’m an atheist…and it is my understanding that the pope doesn’t hate. Which is probably a good thing and a redeeming quality for a man of religious stature.— The Pessimist (@KMan50000) May 8, 2025
The Pope doesn’t hate.— JD Sánchez (@jdsanchezd) May 8, 2025
Don’t project your insecurities…
If he hates, they elected another mistake.— Jules Roberts 🇺🇸 America First, I❤️Jesus, MAGA!! (@realjulesr) May 8, 2025
We didn't pick up too much hate from his speech, or at least the translation of it.
Pretty sure the Roman Pontiff doesn't hate a faithful Catholic, soy boy.— Dominic (@ArdentShepherd) May 8, 2025
Disagreeing isn’t hating Harry.— The Reality Apologist 💚🤍💜 (@FemApologetics) May 8, 2025
Harry, I see you're having a very mature response.— LPJ (@lpj5001) May 8, 2025
We'll bet Sisson and Pope Leo XIV disagree on abortion, but Sisson seems to love the guy. In fact, he called him "MAGA's worst nightmare."
The new Pope:— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 8, 2025
•Anti-Trump
•Anti-JD Vance
•Pro-immigration and pro-refugee
•Pro-gun control
•Said racism should be rejected and justice should be sought
MAGA’s worst nightmare!
MAGA has already averted its worst nightmare, which was the election of Kamala Harris. We can deal with this.
***
