Trump Secures Massive Trade Deal While Biden Flops on 'The View'

Harry Sisson Informs JD Vance That the New Pope Hates Him (LOL)

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on May 08, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost is now Pope Leo XIV. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance immediately posted well-wishes for the new leader of the Catholic Church. Vance, a Catholic himself, sent out a classy message:

Much as with a school shooter, X detectives immediately went through Prevost's Twitter account to dig up any dirt they could find. Of particular interest: Prevost posted in February that Vance was wrong:

This led to a witty retort by the very mature and not at all paid Harry Sisson:

We don't know if Sission is Catholic or even Christian, but we do know that adults have argued different interpretations of scripture forever. Somehow, we don't think the new pope is sitting around today stewing about how much he hates Vance.

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over the Trans Troop Issue
Amy Curtis
We didn't pick up too much hate from his speech, or at least the translation of it.

We'll bet Sisson and Pope Leo XIV disagree on abortion, but Sisson seems to love the guy. In fact, he called him "MAGA's worst nightmare."

MAGA has already averted its worst nightmare, which was the election of Kamala Harris. We can deal with this.

***

Tags: CATHOLIC POPE MAGA J.D. VANCE HARRY SISSON

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over the Trans Troop Issue
Amy Curtis
Leftist Playbook 101: Jasmine Crockett Plays the Victim After Pushing Violence In College Address
Grateful Calvin
SURPRISE! Guess Who Trump Is Considering to Act As Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. - CUE LEFTY FREAKOUT
Sam J.
Worst Gender Reveal Party EVER: Feminists Release Pink Smoke to Demand Women's Ordination (or Something)
Amy Curtis
Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala Harris Lost and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
The Bidens Join 'The View' to Dump on Kamala and Deny Joe's Cognitive Decline (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

