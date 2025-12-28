Elizabeth Warren Got Caught in Some Censorship Hypocrisy and Could NOT Get Away Fast Enough

Lately we've seen a lot of reminders from Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren about how "censorship" is a really bad thing, even if nobody is actually being censored.

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel is one of the "censored" Trump critics who was not a victim of government censorship, no matter how much the Democrats tried to make that the case:

Everyone who spoke up against Trump’s censorship of Kimmel showed that the First Amendment is not for sale.



But the fight isn't over. Trump won't stop pressuring media companies to erode free speech in exchange for secure mergers and regulatory favors.



We must keep fighting. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 24, 2025

It’s not a question of whether you agree with Jimmy Kimmel.



When someone uses their government position to threaten speech they don't like, that undermines the First Amendment and our entire democracy.



Everyone should care about this—no matter what your political view is. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 18, 2025

Let's rewind the tape a few years.

A reporter caught up with Sen. Warren recently about her party's positions on the flat-out censorship that took place in 2020 and 2021, and Warren couldn't have walked away fast enough -- she might have even broken the four-minute mile with this performance. Watch and marvel:

Reporter: “Senator Warren, you applauded the people for pushing back against Jimmy Kimmel's temporary suspension but you were nowhere to be found when people were sounding the alarm over COVID censorship”pic.twitter.com/oSNW2BE5is — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 27, 2025

Wow, Warren's FAST when she wants to be!

I give her credit for fast walking as fast as she did for her age.. That’s gotta be the Native American in her. https://t.co/5ZQew9xA94 — ARoss (@ross50392) December 28, 2025

Part of Warren's Cherokee heritage no doubt.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!