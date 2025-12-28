VIP
Wokies, When the People the Fake Holiday Was Created for Call it FAKE...
WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report...
Eric Adams Calls for Snowbound Baby-Making Boom Boom
A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Ow...
Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the...
JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for...
Swivel Defense: Scott Jennings Halts Tezlyn Figaro’s Dizzying Spin on Democrat Redistricti...
Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On
VIP
Wajahat Ali Reminds JD Vance That a White Man From a Christian Family...
Ilhan Omar’s Husband’s Firm Scrubbing Names From Website as Her Worth Grows to...
Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People...
VIP
Dead Week Dreams: Health Goals, Less Noise, More Beach – What X is...
WaPo Triggered by ‘Overtly Sectarian’ Christmas Messages From Trump Administration Officia...
Paws and Reflect, Tim: Governor Tweets Cat Pic Instead of Addressing Minnesota's Multi-Bil...

Elizabeth Warren Got Caught in Some Censorship Hypocrisy and Could NOT Get Away Fast Enough

Doug P. | 12:49 PM on December 28, 2025
Meme

Lately we've seen a lot of reminders from Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren about how "censorship" is a really bad thing, even if nobody is actually being censored. 

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel is one of the "censored" Trump critics who was not a victim of government censorship, no matter how much the Democrats tried to make that the case: 

Let's rewind the tape a few years.

A reporter caught up with Sen. Warren recently about her party's positions on the flat-out censorship that took place in 2020 and 2021, and Warren couldn't have walked away fast enough -- she might have even broken the four-minute mile with this performance. Watch and marvel: 

Recommended

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wow, Warren's FAST when she wants to be!

Part of Warren's Cherokee heritage no doubt. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously
Sam J.
A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It
Sam J.
WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report to Downplay Mistakes
Sam J.
JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for All the Fraudulent Reasons
Sam J.
Swivel Defense: Scott Jennings Halts Tezlyn Figaro’s Dizzying Spin on Democrat Redistricting Efforts
Warren Squire
Eric Adams Calls for Snowbound Baby-Making Boom Boom
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously Sam J.
Advertisement