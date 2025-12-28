Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Melts Down Over Empty Fraud Daycares: 'Think of the Non-Existent Children'

For some reason, people like watching Hasan Piker who is basically a communist, stream. He waded into the Somali fraud issue in Minnesota, and as expected, sided with the criminals. Birds of a feather, etc.
idk what kind of fraud somalis in daycares are doing but i think it’s a separate crime to try and storm w a camera into a daycare w kids in it??— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 28, 2025
It should be a crime to shock your dog, but Hasan does it anyway.
Hahaha you would say something stupid like this— Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 28, 2025
The independent journalist in question quickly responded.
well then you’re in luck, there’s no separate crime!— 𝕃𝕒𝕟𝕒𝔻𝕖𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) December 28, 2025
Particularly since there was no busting in anywhere.
Not what happened, but while we’re on the subject of criminality, it is a crime to electrocute your dog— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 28, 2025
It’s a human daycare, only there are no humans— Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) December 28, 2025
Maybe Hasan should touch grass.
Anyone can go into the lobby of a daycare & ask for information lol That’s how we enroll new families 🤦🏻♀️— Virgi’s Views (@VirgisViews) December 28, 2025
Exactly, He wasn't asking to go nap with the kindergarten class.
Recording yourself trying to enroll your child in daycare is a crime now?— Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) December 28, 2025
Fact is there are no kids in there.— Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) December 28, 2025
Recommended
The IQ behind this take is equivalent to that of an abandoned tire on the side of the road— NΛTLY DΞNISΞ (@NatlyDenise_) December 28, 2025
There are no kids attending any of those “daycare” facilities in these corporate buildings. That’s the fraud…— Mr T (@GodBlesssTexas) December 28, 2025
These Somalis get government money to run a daycare and don’t actually do anything…
Hasan knows that, but acts dumb for a living.
What kids? Apparently there aren't any. Just a cash pipeline right out of the country.— D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) December 28, 2025
Your lips keep moving, but all I hear is: pic.twitter.com/XYyRibSv2i— The Watcher On The Web (@WatcherontheWeb) December 28, 2025
Are you on drugs?— Drumblebum (@cltrl_sprmcst) December 28, 2025
There were no kids, you idiot!
That’s the whole point!
Why does this have to even be pointed out??
He wants to gaslight all of America.
Watch the video…zero kids.— Matt L (@hereforthetesla) December 28, 2025
That’s the point you are missing, Hasan.
There were no kids. They are fraudulent daycares.— Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) December 28, 2025
There were no kids so don't worry— Dan (@danmurrays) December 28, 2025
Yeah, that’s the real problem https://t.co/QYHkXlQVqA pic.twitter.com/vqrCpyz32t— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 28, 2025
Usual Democrat behavior.
This guy anytime a White American man does something positive for his country. https://t.co/NVVyiShwGU pic.twitter.com/yVTVBfMB5C— Doctor Robotron (@DoctorRobotronX) December 28, 2025
“i don’t care about the fraud but i have a problem with the guy that uncovered it.”— Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) December 28, 2025
Hasan is total garbage https://t.co/dLPm2dMIo2
Straight trash.
Walking into a daycare to ask for prices for services is completely reasonable, and Minnesota is a one-party state, meaning it is legal to record conversations so long as one party consents.— E. Darwin Hartshorn ⳩ (@LogoSimian) December 28, 2025
You and yours *will* try to throw the book at this man, because he's 100% in the right… https://t.co/gmF78Jc7oN
People like this commie literally shock their dogs and complain about America 24/7 and when someone ACTUALLY leaves their room to do something, wait for it...— Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 28, 2025
They then defend the criminals 💀 https://t.co/7yBGYBgYVz
Tell him, Nick.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member