Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Melts Down Over Empty Fraud Daycares: 'Think of the Non-Existent Children'

For some reason, people like watching Hasan Piker who is basically a communist, stream. He waded into the Somali fraud issue in Minnesota, and as expected, sided with the criminals. Birds of a feather, etc.

Advertisement

idk what kind of fraud somalis in daycares are doing but i think it’s a separate crime to try and storm w a camera into a daycare w kids in it?? — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 28, 2025

It should be a crime to shock your dog, but Hasan does it anyway.

Hahaha you would say something stupid like this — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 28, 2025

The independent journalist in question quickly responded.

well then you’re in luck, there’s no separate crime! — 𝕃𝕒𝕟𝕒𝔻𝕖𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) December 28, 2025

Particularly since there was no busting in anywhere.

Not what happened, but while we’re on the subject of criminality, it is a crime to electrocute your dog — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 28, 2025

It’s a human daycare, only there are no humans — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) December 28, 2025

Maybe Hasan should touch grass.

Anyone can go into the lobby of a daycare & ask for information lol That’s how we enroll new families 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Virgi’s Views (@VirgisViews) December 28, 2025

Exactly, He wasn't asking to go nap with the kindergarten class.

Recording yourself trying to enroll your child in daycare is a crime now? — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) December 28, 2025

Fact is there are no kids in there. — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) December 28, 2025

The IQ behind this take is equivalent to that of an abandoned tire on the side of the road — NΛTLY DΞNISΞ (@NatlyDenise_) December 28, 2025

There are no kids attending any of those “daycare” facilities in these corporate buildings. That’s the fraud…



These Somalis get government money to run a daycare and don’t actually do anything… — Mr T (@GodBlesssTexas) December 28, 2025

Hasan knows that, but acts dumb for a living.

What kids? Apparently there aren't any. Just a cash pipeline right out of the country. — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) December 28, 2025

Your lips keep moving, but all I hear is: pic.twitter.com/XYyRibSv2i — The Watcher On The Web (@WatcherontheWeb) December 28, 2025

Are you on drugs?



There were no kids, you idiot!



That’s the whole point!



Why does this have to even be pointed out?? — Drumblebum (@cltrl_sprmcst) December 28, 2025

He wants to gaslight all of America.

Watch the video…zero kids.



That’s the point you are missing, Hasan. — Matt L (@hereforthetesla) December 28, 2025

There were no kids. They are fraudulent daycares. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) December 28, 2025

There were no kids so don't worry — Dan (@danmurrays) December 28, 2025

Advertisement

Usual Democrat behavior.

This guy anytime a White American man does something positive for his country. https://t.co/NVVyiShwGU pic.twitter.com/yVTVBfMB5C — Doctor Robotron (@DoctorRobotronX) December 28, 2025

“i don’t care about the fraud but i have a problem with the guy that uncovered it.”



Hasan is total garbage https://t.co/dLPm2dMIo2 — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) December 28, 2025

Straight trash.

Walking into a daycare to ask for prices for services is completely reasonable, and Minnesota is a one-party state, meaning it is legal to record conversations so long as one party consents.



You and yours *will* try to throw the book at this man, because he's 100% in the right… https://t.co/gmF78Jc7oN — E. Darwin Hartshorn ⳩ (@LogoSimian) December 28, 2025

People like this commie literally shock their dogs and complain about America 24/7 and when someone ACTUALLY leaves their room to do something, wait for it...



They then defend the criminals 💀 https://t.co/7yBGYBgYVz — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 28, 2025

Tell him, Nick.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!