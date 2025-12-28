Victor Davis Hanson: ‘Undertaxed’ Mitt Romney Needs to Stop Preaching and Write a...
Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Melts Down Over Empty Fraud Daycares: 'Think of the Non-Existent Children'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on December 28, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

For some reason, people like watching Hasan Piker who is basically a communist, stream. He waded into the Somali fraud issue in Minnesota, and as expected, sided with the criminals. Birds of a feather, etc.

It should be a crime to shock your dog, but Hasan does it anyway. 

The independent journalist in question quickly responded. 

Particularly since there was no busting in anywhere. 

Maybe Hasan should touch grass. 

Exactly, He wasn't asking to go nap with the kindergarten class. 

Hasan knows that, but acts dumb for a living.

He wants to gaslight all of America. 

Usual Democrat behavior.

Straight trash. 

Tell him, Nick.

