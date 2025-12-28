'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal

It takes a lot of nerve to claim a state should thank your particular group for immigrating when that particular group is all over the news for fraud in various forms, yet here we are.

BREAKING - Somalians in Minnesota are furious after being exposed for massive fraud and say Americans should instead be thanking them.



“You should be thanking us for being so successful.



Somalis should be applauded and celebrated for bringing clout and money to this random… pic.twitter.com/saFOyBQRVh — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 28, 2025

So, basically, they take lots of state aid and defraud the federal government. Thanks?!

Fraud does not equate to success.



Not even a little bit. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 28, 2025

They've successfully committed fraud on the American people if that is a measure of their success to them.

Somalis robbed hundreds of millions (that we know about) from Minnesota.



Over 80% of the Somalis there are on welfare.



This woman is insane. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 28, 2025

Dеportation is the mеrсiful option. — MuhSocioFactors (@Muhsoci0factors) December 28, 2025

Successful at what ? Taking tax payer money maybe. — Todd Anderson (@swede66) December 28, 2025

Who wants to tell her that their "success" is built off stealing tax dollars. — J (@JayTC53) December 28, 2025

Oh, she knows that. She's rubbing it in American's faces.

"Minnesota would be nothing without us!"



Meanwhile, back in Somalia: pic.twitter.com/XKsxBDI0bu — KarenBassProgressReport (@KBassProgReport) December 28, 2025

They were given everything and created nothing! — Green grass and high tides (@lovethecoast4) December 28, 2025

You should be thankful we robbed you. — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) December 28, 2025

How kind of them.

They’ve forfeited due process. Deport immediately. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) December 28, 2025

just when you think you couldn't be more pissed about this.... — Save America🐺💔 🇺🇸 💪🦅⌛️🙏 Save America (@PerfectPathBlog) December 28, 2025

And here we go with the gaslighting. — Archibald (@Demo_C_A_T) December 28, 2025

She can save it. Americans are wising up to the nonsense.

I hope she's one of the first to be deported. — Jill🌞🇺🇸 (@Jilly0507) December 28, 2025

Along with Ilhan Omar and her daughter who posts about how much she hates America every day.

If they are so brilliant and successful, why didn't they make Somalia a great country? Nothing left to steal? — NJJohnson (@NjNj21981) December 28, 2025

Monumentally delusional



Minnesota Nice really got taken to the cleaners on this



First George Floyd now this



Walz will still get re-elected



Play stupid games, win stupid prizes Minnesota — Chuck Murray (@fcexeter1) December 28, 2025

It's a sad day when American generosity is constantly taken advantage of.

She should live in Somalia if she really wants to be inspired by and surrounded with Somalians! Deport 👋🏼 — JourneySouth124 👽🛸 (@JourneySouth124) December 28, 2025

Successful at taking and stealing taxpayer money pic.twitter.com/aZNenzLotn — Reload (@Reload_67) December 28, 2025

They definitely have a specific skill set.

You can’t be successful because you steal from others, jfc they’re dumb and the cope is hard af — Ronin (@JSGuy2019) December 28, 2025

Look at this persons car and clothing. She’s obviously been in on the fraud. — TommyBoy (@Jankersville) December 28, 2025

I could open all kinds of businesses and buy all my kids degrees if I was scamming the American tax payer from millions of dollars too. — Jody Williams (@JodyWillia27166) December 28, 2025

Americans can't get away with it though. Americans would be under the jail in a heartbeat.

