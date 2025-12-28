VIP
'You Should Be Thanking Us': Somali Community Demands Praise Amid Massive Minnesota Fraud Scandal

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on December 28, 2025
It takes a lot of nerve to claim a state should thank your particular group for immigrating when that particular group is all over the news for fraud in various forms, yet here we are. 

So, basically, they take lots of state aid and defraud the federal government. Thanks?!

They've successfully committed fraud on the American people if that is a measure of their success to them. 

Oh, she knows that. She's rubbing it in American's faces.

How kind of them. 

She can save it. Americans are wising up to the nonsense. 

Along with Ilhan Omar and her daughter who posts about how much she hates America every day.

It's a sad day when American generosity is constantly taken advantage of. 

They definitely have a specific skill set.

Americans can't get away with it though. Americans would be under the jail in a heartbeat.

