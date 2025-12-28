Leftist Streamer Hasan Piker Melts Down Over Empty Fraud Daycares: 'Think of the...
Victor Davis Hanson: ‘Undertaxed’ Mitt Romney Needs to Stop Preaching and Write a Huge Check to Uncle Sam

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on December 28, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

We’ve seen 'virtuous' rich people play the ‘tax me more’ card before. In other words, they want taxes raised on you and me, while they could easily just write a check to Uncle Sam if they truly feel they’re not getting taxed enough. Retired Republican Senator Mitt Romney is the latest to shine their 'undertaxed' virtue signal, and political commentator Victor Davis Hanson is calling him out on it.

Here’s more. (READ)

Victor Davis Hanson has HAD IT with Mitt Romney and his “fake magnanimity” —  

— Tells Mitt: If you want to pay more taxes, "then PAY it!"

"All you have to do is write a check to the government and say I'm undertaxed.”

"You can do it. Just do it! But don't tell Joe Smith out there who's driving a tractor all day long and then goes to a forklift night job so he can make $80,000 that he needs to pay more taxes."

“It’s disgusting."

Victor Davis Hanson says, ‘pull out your own checkbook, Mitt!’ (WATCH)

That’s the thing, anyone who doesn’t feel they’re being taxed enough can voluntarily pay more at any time. There’s no need to drag the rest of us into it.

Posters agree that Romney and others can lead by example, not empty words.

The reason is obvious. Romney can pretend he wants to pay more while diligently working to pay as little in taxes as possible. It’s hypocrisy at its finest.

Commenters are tired of being preached to by millionaires who got rich while in office.

Oh, we know they are. It’s all an act. Our money is always a sacrifice that wealthy politicians are willing to make, especially if it makes them look good.

