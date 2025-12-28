Victor Davis Hanson: ‘Undertaxed’ Mitt Romney Needs to Stop Preaching and Write a Huge Check to Uncle Sam

We’ve seen 'virtuous' rich people play the ‘tax me more’ card before. In other words, they want taxes raised on you and me, while they could easily just write a check to Uncle Sam if they truly feel they’re not getting taxed enough. Retired Republican Senator Mitt Romney is the latest to shine their 'undertaxed' virtue signal, and political commentator Victor Davis Hanson is calling him out on it.

Here’s more. (READ)

Victor Davis Hanson has HAD IT with Mitt Romney and his “fake magnanimity” — — Tells Mitt: If you want to pay more taxes, "then PAY it!" "All you have to do is write a check to the government and say I'm undertaxed.” "You can do it. Just do it! But don't tell Joe Smith out there who's driving a tractor all day long and then goes to a forklift night job so he can make $80,000 that he needs to pay more taxes." “It’s disgusting."

Victor Davis Hanson says, ‘pull out your own checkbook, Mitt!’ (WATCH)

Mitt and Warren Buffett are notorious for this type of preening when they know they can write a check to the United States Treasury. — Angie DC (@flosvillum) December 27, 2025

That’s the thing, anyone who doesn’t feel they’re being taxed enough can voluntarily pay more at any time. There’s no need to drag the rest of us into it.

Posters agree that Romney and others can lead by example, not empty words.

.@MittRomney hope you see this.



You can start donating to the US Treasury, today! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2025

Or @MittRomney can tell his tax person to not take any tax deductions.



Lead by example. — J Lory (@J__Lory) December 27, 2025

“lead by your moral example” as VDH said.



What are they waiting for? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2025

The reason is obvious. Romney can pretend he wants to pay more while diligently working to pay as little in taxes as possible. It’s hypocrisy at its finest.

Commenters are tired of being preached to by millionaires who got rich while in office.

We’re all tired of the rich preaching to us. Especially our representatives including Bernie Ssnder and Elizabeth Warren. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) December 27, 2025

Mitt and company should follow VDH’s advice: Get a group of elites together, lead by example, donate your money to the treasury.



They won’t.



They’d prefer to lecture the plebes. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 27, 2025

You can bet they’re exploiting every tax loophole to avoid paying taxes even as they lecture.



It’s all political theater. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) December 27, 2025

Oh, we know they are. It’s all an act. Our money is always a sacrifice that wealthy politicians are willing to make, especially if it makes them look good.

