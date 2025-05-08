Worst Gender Reveal Party EVER: Feminists Release Pink Smoke to Demand Women's Ordination (or Something)

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 08, 2025
Twitchy

As the world watched the little chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, and the Cardinals elected a new Pope, there was one certainty throughout: the Pope would be a man.

That makes some feminists incredibly sad. To demonstrate their disappointment, they staged their own smoke reveal.

WATCH:

So stunning. So brave.

So pointless.

Women will never be ordained in the Catholic Church. A woman will never be Pope.

The sooner these feminists come to grips with that reality, the happier they'll be.

There are at least two of them.

One's gotta be in the purple.

It's literally the only thing that gives their lives meaning.

So fake.

Even Francis understood this.

The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Men.

Heh.

All of this.

Imagine those women running a parish. Egads.

Truth.

Please shut up.

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM FEMINISTS POPE VATICAN

