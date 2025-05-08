Worst Gender Reveal Party EVER: Feminists Release Pink Smoke to Demand Women's Ordination (or Something)

As the world watched the little chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, and the Cardinals elected a new Pope, there was one certainty throughout: the Pope would be a man.

That makes some feminists incredibly sad. To demonstrate their disappointment, they staged their own smoke reveal.

WATCH:

Feminists light pink smoke to demand a say in selecting the next Pope pic.twitter.com/dvl06kCm1M — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2025

So stunning. So brave.

So pointless.

Women will never be ordained in the Catholic Church. A woman will never be Pope.

The sooner these feminists come to grips with that reality, the happier they'll be.

Spot the man — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) May 8, 2025

There are at least two of them.

One's gotta be in the purple.

Why do they feel the need to speak up about EVERYTHING?! — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 8, 2025

It's literally the only thing that gives their lives meaning.

They'll protest the men in the conclave, but not the men in women's bathrooms. I'm starting to think feminism is fake. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) May 8, 2025

So fake.

Even Francis understood this.

The Second Person of the Holy Trinity took on the flesh of a MALE and then chose only MALE apostles.



Give it a rest, “ladies”. — Gary Michael Voris (@Michael_Voris) May 8, 2025

The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

Men.

😂 Bless their misguided hearts. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 8, 2025

Heh.

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️As a woman, this just makes me thank God again that we will never ordain women priests.



For those who may not be aware: The Catholic Church holds that only men may be ordained priests, as Christ Himself instituted the priesthood by choosing twelve men as His apostles. Had He… — V (@SgrA17h45m40s) May 8, 2025

All of this.

Imagine those women running a parish. Egads.

to paraphase:

women will do s**t like this and then wonder why the entire planet and every major religion has imposed strict social restrictions on their sovereignty since the dawn of time in every place humans have ever lived. https://t.co/bhRLNE65er — batu (@qtomris) May 8, 2025

Truth.

Dear feminists,



Just shut up,



Sincerely, a woman. https://t.co/YymNJ8UEd5 — Plato's Lounge (@PlatosLounge) May 8, 2025

Please shut up.

