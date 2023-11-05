Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT

The one thing we've noticed about many of these so-called pro-Palestinian protesters is that they are grossly uninformed about Israel, Palestine, Gaza, and Hamas. Honestly, we're starting to think these protesters just want another reason to froth, pound their chests, break stuff, and pretend they have something to fight for or against because otherwise, they have to accept they don't stand for all that much.

And that's ... not great.

Anywho, those pretending to be in the know as they protest and screech about genocide desperately need to watch this video from Virginian Republican, Nick Freitas.

He's spot on.

Watch:

Important video on the history of the people you know as “Palestinians” being kicked out of Arabic nations.



Guess why they were kicked out. Guess. pic.twitter.com/srdNjNb4N5 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 4, 2023

Gosh, this looks like a disturbing pattern from Palestinians to us. And like he says at the end, associating with and even electing terrorist groups like Hamas is the real issue.

Not Israel.

This was a great history lesson for those that are still blind. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) November 4, 2023

True, there will still be people who refuse to see the real history at play here.

Seems some don’t care about truth.. they want an agenda instead and will try and use whatever means to get that.. — Care (@canada_alberta_) November 5, 2023

The more you know.… — Charlie (@cjm828) November 4, 2023

Facts and history are NOT on Palestine's side here.

***

