Pam Bondi Tells Sen. Alex Padilla She Will Not Be Bullied by Him

The highlight of Pam Bondi's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee was obviously her brutal evisceration of Sen. Adam Schiff, but Schiff wasn't the only senator who tried to intimidate Bondi. Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla went for his Kamala Harris moment — "I am SPEAKING" — and continued to mainsplain Bondi's job to her. Watch as she tells him she will not be bullied by him, and that she wasn't there to do his homework assignments for him. She's tough, and perfect for attorney general.

🚨 'I'M NOT GONNA BE BULLIED BY YOU': Pam Bondi tells off aggressive and rude Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) for pointing his finger at her and not letting her talk.



Unprofessional.



PADILLA: YOUR job will be - I am SPEAKING - to protect voters and election workers, not to… pic.twitter.com/iBYt4EkoYi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2025

… not to undermine them... let's move on to a different topic- BONDI: You were speaking, may I speak? You cut me off- PADILLA: When I ASK you the next question, you can speak, and I hope you answer. BONDI: I'd like to answer your previous one... you pointed your finger at me. Let me answer my question. I'm NOT gonna be bullied by you, senator [Padilla keeps talking...] I guess you didn't want to hear my answer. I'm here to answer your questions, I'm not here to do your homework. OUCH!

Ouch indeed.

🚨 @PamBondi wrecks Democrat Senator Alex Padilla over his disgusting treatment of her: "I'm not going to be bullied by you." pic.twitter.com/m4QXW8Iy60 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

She is so out of their league 😂. I am LOVING the way she’s handled this. She’s a beast. — Department of Government Efficiency - TEMU Edition (@DeptOfGovtEffic) January 15, 2025

Pam Bondi showed real strength—standing up to bullying and staying composed under pressure. Padilla’s behavior was unprofessional, and Bondi wasn’t having it. Accountability starts with mutual respect. — THE SPLINTER BRIEF (@SplinterBrief) January 15, 2025

Can we do a montage of Bondi being calm while the male dem senators lose their cool?



Kind of like was done with Pete and female Dem senators? — Bill Smith (@BillSmith777333) January 15, 2025

YES! We need another video like the one of Pete Hegseth surrounded by four shrieking harpies all at once.

His condescension was palpable and finger wagging is so confrontational. — Firesign 🌞 (@firesign58) January 15, 2025

Padilla's rudeness on full display. Bondi stands firm, refusing to be silenced. Dems show their true colors bullying, not debating. Respect for Bondi's backbone! — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) January 15, 2025

Why do Democrats always resort to aggression when confronted with facts? — Stock Mom™ (@TheRealStockMom) January 15, 2025

Democrats just want sound bites to influence voters, they don’t want to be productive for the people. It’s all about the sound bites. — Paul Herrin (@pushingback_pod) January 15, 2025

That's why it's important these hearings are televised — so we can see these Democrat senators at "work" and what kind of people they really are.

So where are the feminists yelling about him pointing his finger at her dismissively and then shouting her down. they tend to have very selective outrage, largely based on political party . — Don Carpenter (@DonCarpenter14) January 15, 2025

Why are they so worried about an election that happened 5 years ago after Biden has already served his term.. for what reason would they have to be concerned 👀 — HuckleBerry (@AFKHuckleBerry) January 15, 2025

Good question.

She’s a beast — mac (@snoop71323) January 15, 2025

I love this woman. This is the kind of woman that other women like me can look up to. She sets a good example. Much better than the hysterical women on the left. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) January 15, 2025

@SenAlexPadilla is busy mansplanning @PamBondi instead of helping save his state from burning to the ground. — FloridaBuckeye21 (@BuckeyeChi5) January 15, 2025

Absolutely impressive display of being cool, calm, and collected under intense pressure. Powerful and assertive responses without raising her voice. My stock in certainly her went up. — Clayton (@Clayton90DF) January 15, 2025

My goodness is this a farce.



God bless you @PamBondi for standing up to this monster. — William Luckman (@WilliamLuckman1) January 15, 2025

Bondi's confirmation hearing was as good as if not more impressive than Pete Hegseth's. These are the people we need.

