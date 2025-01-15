Pam Bondi Tells Sen. Alex Padilla She Will Not Be Bullied by Him

KJP Dismisses State Dept. Spox As 'Random Person' to Avoid Crediting Trump for...
Brett T.  |  5:20 PM on January 15, 2025
Gif

The highlight of Pam Bondi's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee was obviously her brutal evisceration of Sen. Adam Schiff, but Schiff wasn't the only senator who tried to intimidate Bondi. Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla went for his Kamala Harris moment — "I am SPEAKING" — and continued to mainsplain Bondi's job to her. Watch as she tells him she will not be bullied by him, and that she wasn't there to do his homework assignments for him. She's tough, and perfect for attorney general.

Advertisement

…  not to undermine them... let's move on to a different topic-

BONDI: You were speaking, may I speak? You cut me off-

PADILLA: When I  ASK you the next question, you can speak, and I hope you answer.

BONDI: I'd like to answer your previous one... you pointed your finger at me. Let me answer my question. I'm NOT gonna be bullied by you, senator [Padilla keeps talking...] I guess you didn't want to hear my answer. I'm here to answer your questions, I'm not here to do your homework.

OUCH!

Ouch indeed.

Advertisement

YES! We need another video like the one of Pete Hegseth surrounded by four shrieking harpies all at once.

That's why it's important these hearings are televised — so we can see these Democrat senators at "work" and what kind of people they really are.

Good question.

Advertisement

Bondi's confirmation hearing was as good as if not more impressive than Pete Hegseth's. These are the people we need.

***

Tags: CONFIRMATION HEARING SENATE PAM BONDI

