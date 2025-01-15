BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and Pam Bondi LEVELED Him

We're just five days away from Donald Trump being sworn into office and hopefully bringing Pam Bondi along with him to be the next Attorney General pending Senate approval.

Today Trump's AG nominee is answering questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee and a few Democrats have taken the opportunity to either beclown themselves or get beclowned by Bondi. Adam Schiff is one of the newest Democrat senators so he no doubt wanted to make a big splash with his new colleagues. Bondi made sure that Schiff's efforts were in vain.

Schiff seemed to, in part, want to act as a lawyer for the January 6 Committee members -- Liz Cheney in particular. Bondi suggested the California senator should have higher priorities:

🔥While a deranged Adam Schiff’s main concern is J6 committee members being prosecuted — Bondi calmly points out crime is out of control in his home state.



Brutal.



pic.twitter.com/vXLGwODkHv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2025

Bondi's response to Schiff's obsession about Trump and Liz Cheney:

"You know what we should be worried about? The crime rate in California is through roof. Your robberies are 87 percent higher than the national average. That's what I'm going to focus on, senator, if I'm confirmed as Attorney General."

All the Left's J6 rhetoric did not resonate with voters but they're still clinging to the narratives and asking Trump's AG nominee to go along with it.

What is wrong with Adam Schiff? Total loser. pic.twitter.com/GSxMPY1yJ8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

Adam seems just a tad worried about something:

Schiff knows he’s in trouble … lol pic.twitter.com/IcqKkYwdd9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 15, 2025

And it shows!

Up next, a self-awareness smackdown of Schiffty Schiff:

Bondi to Shifty Schiff: "I'm not going to mislead this body, nor you. You were censured by Congress for comments like these."pic.twitter.com/39cmGH94LV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2025

OUCH! Slimy Schiff's going to need a long break after that atomic wedgie.

Here's a longer version of the exchange.

WATCH: Pam Bondi completely DESTROYS Adam Schiff, a man who disgraces any government door he darkens.



This is a masterclass on dealing with a pompous, slimy, show trail politician. Bravo, Pam Bondi. pic.twitter.com/8iugTaS8ko — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 15, 2025

Anna Paulina Luna loved Bondi's "you were censured for lying" smackdown, for good reason:

Schiff was censured and yet remains as shameless as ever.

Why are dems harping on 2020, Biden has been pResident for 4 years, are they afraid of what the 2020 audit is going to find out... hey schiff Trump Won 2020 — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) January 15, 2025

Maybe the Dems remain obsessed with 2020 because they'd like everybody to forget who's responsible for what's happened over the last four years. But rest assured, starting January 20th, the Dems will be blaming Trump for all of Biden's messes.