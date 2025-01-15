BRUTAL: Adam Schiff Tried to Play the Part of Liz Cheney's Lawyer and Pam Bondi LEVELED Him

Corrupt to the Core: Stacey Abrams Nonprofit Led by Ralph Warnock Admitted to...
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on January 15, 2025
We're just five days away from Donald Trump being sworn into office and hopefully bringing Pam Bondi along with him to be the next Attorney General pending Senate approval.

Today Trump's AG nominee is answering questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee and a few Democrats have taken the opportunity to either beclown themselves or get beclowned by Bondi. Adam Schiff is one of the newest Democrat senators so he no doubt wanted to make a big splash with his new colleagues. Bondi made sure that Schiff's efforts were in vain.

Schiff seemed to, in part, want to act as a lawyer for the January 6 Committee members -- Liz Cheney in particular. Bondi suggested the California senator should have higher priorities: 

Bondi's response to Schiff's obsession about Trump and Liz Cheney:

"You know what we should be worried about? The crime rate in California is through roof. Your robberies are 87 percent higher than the national average. That's what I'm going to focus on, senator, if I'm confirmed as Attorney General."

All the Left's J6 rhetoric did not resonate with voters but they're still clinging to the narratives and asking Trump's AG nominee to go along with it.

Adam seems just a tad worried about something:

And it shows!

Up next, a self-awareness smackdown of Schiffty Schiff:

OUCH! Slimy Schiff's going to need a long break after that atomic wedgie. 

Here's a longer version of the exchange. 

Anna Paulina Luna loved Bondi's "you were censured for lying" smackdown, for good reason:

Schiff was censured and yet remains as shameless as ever.

Maybe the Dems remain obsessed with 2020 because they'd like everybody to forget who's responsible for what's happened over the last four years. But rest assured, starting January 20th, the Dems will be blaming Trump for all of Biden's messes.

