GRRL, No: Jasmine Crockett Shows She Can't MATH With Ugly Claims About Melania Trump's Immigration Record

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Jasmine Crockett strikes again.

Honestly, when it comes to being embarrassing and flat-out wrong, we're not sure if she ever really stops 'striking', so perhaps that's a given.

And this time, the First Lady is the target of her dumbas*ery.

Watch this:

Please note that regardless of how many people make 'trashy' or 'ghetto' jokes about Crockett, we have not yet gone in that direction. Oh, oops, we just sorta did.

Our bad. 

How very petty of us. Ahem.

When has she ever really made sense?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Crockett has missed approximately 50 votes, but, of course, her Instagram following continues to grow, and as we all know, that's what's most important to Jasmine.

Heh.

Because she is wrong.

In fact, she is wrong so often you can assume the opposite of what she says is always right. 

============================================================

============================================================

