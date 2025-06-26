GRRL, No: Jasmine Crockett Shows She Can't MATH With Ugly Claims About Melania Trump's Immigration Record

Jasmine Crockett strikes again.

Honestly, when it comes to being embarrassing and flat-out wrong, we're not sure if she ever really stops 'striking', so perhaps that's a given.

Advertisement

And this time, the First Lady is the target of her dumbas*ery.

Watch this:

Please note that regardless of how many people make 'trashy' or 'ghetto' jokes about Crockett, we have not yet gone in that direction. Oh, oops, we just sorta did.

Our bad.

How very petty of us. Ahem.

Doesn’t she know that math is racist? — Storm (@stormrobinson) June 25, 2025

It is painful to listen to her, what a twit. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) June 25, 2025

And her attack doesn’t even really make sense… — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) June 25, 2025

When has she ever really made sense?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

She'll say anything for her 15 minutes — CLM (@CindyLM1969) June 25, 2025

Crockett has missed approximately 50 votes, but, of course, her Instagram following continues to grow, and as we all know, that's what's most important to Jasmine.

I think she means Ilhan Omar. — Michael B (@MdTerp79) June 25, 2025

Heh.

Melania Trump is reported to speak five languages: Slovenian, English, Italian, French, and German. Some sources also mention Serbian, bringing the total to six languages.



You can’t even speak proper English @RepJasmine — Just Me! (@justmevabch) June 25, 2025

Even the NYT says Crocket is wrong: https://t.co/hp7E6LRTKN — The Countess In Cowboy Boots (@LooneyOldLady) June 26, 2025

Because she is wrong.

In fact, she is wrong so often you can assume the opposite of what she says is always right.

============================================================

Related:

Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' and PUH-LEASE

WOOF! Jamaal Bowman Doubles DOWN with BS Story After CNN Panel Calls Him Out Over His N-Word Lies (Watch)

Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts Screaming Racial SLURS At Him

WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS on Podium (Watch)

PFFT: Jasmine Crockett Keeps It EFF'n Classy Claiming SHE Decides If We Bomb Iran and GRRL, No (Watch)

============================================================