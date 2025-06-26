Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn'...
Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts Screaming Racial SLURS At Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on June 26, 2025
Twitchy

New York City is a disaster, and sadly, it has been for a long, long time. Ever since Rudy Giuliani left his office, the city has once again become a dangerous, violent, overrun, awful place to live, where no one can afford anything. Of course, illegals are running rampant thanks to Democrats. Democrats electing a Democratic Socialist to run for mayor of the city is truly just the rotted cherry on top.

Matt Walsh took this a step further, pointing out that the city is no longer technically an 'American city.'

That's crazy when you think about it.

Walsh being honest about this fact enraged Bulwarker Tim Miller to the point of dropping racial slurs on X.

No, really.

Testy, ain't he?

Walsh responded:

Miller didn't even try to engage, though, not even a little. He just started 'yelling' slurs at Walsh on X.

Sad.

Ironic, ain't it?

Winner winner chicken dinner.

It's who they really are; suppose we should applaud Miller for taking off the mask.

Ahem.

