Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts Screaming Racial SLURS At Him

New York City is a disaster, and sadly, it has been for a long, long time. Ever since Rudy Giuliani left his office, the city has once again become a dangerous, violent, overrun, awful place to live, where no one can afford anything. Of course, illegals are running rampant thanks to Democrats. Democrats electing a Democratic Socialist to run for mayor of the city is truly just the rotted cherry on top.

Advertisement

Matt Walsh took this a step further, pointing out that the city is no longer technically an 'American city.'

40 percent of New York City's population is foreign born. Not just second and third generation immigrants. Foreign born. Almost half the city wasn't born in this country. NYC isn't an American city anymore by any reasonable definition of the term. It's a tragedy and a disgrace. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 25, 2025

That's crazy when you think about it.

Walsh being honest about this fact enraged Bulwarker Tim Miller to the point of dropping racial slurs on X.

No, really.

Go back to Ireland you f**king paddy ass mick https://t.co/6IviFECpsF — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 25, 2025

Testy, ain't he?

Walsh responded:

It’s hilarious that if you make leftists sad and mad enough they’ll just drop all pretenses completely and start screaming racial slurs https://t.co/YYIFEdMEfg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 26, 2025

Miller didn't even try to engage, though, not even a little. He just started 'yelling' slurs at Walsh on X.

Sad.

And just like that, leftists are ok with deportations. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) June 26, 2025

Ironic, ain't it?

That's because most liberals are racists. — QuantNerd (@FastTradeKing) June 26, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

It's because they were the real racists all along. — mark helyar (@HelyarMark) June 26, 2025

It's who they really are; suppose we should applaud Miller for taking off the mask.

Ahem.

============================================================

Related:

CBS Has the SADZ Because Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Is Undoing Some USPS Dumba**ery and I LOVE IT

Annnd Now, We're DEAD: No, Your Eyes Do NOT Deceive You, Eric Swalwell's Chin IS Indeed Getting Smaller

WHOA! Calm DOWN, Chuckles! Chuck Schumer LOSES It Over Trump During Presser, BANGS on Podium (Watch)

PFFT: Jasmine Crockett Keeps It EFF'n Classy Claiming SHE Decides If We Bomb Iran and GRRL, No (Watch)

THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! AOC In All-Out MELTDOWN After Trump DECIMATED Her and Her Call to Impeach Him and LOL

============================================================