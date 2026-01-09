Democrats' New Low: Doctored Clip Turns Violent Car Attack on ICE Officer into Martyr Propaganda

The Democrat Party are really despicable people. They are putting out propaganda (Commies, much?) with lies about the very agents trying to keep America safe. The are the opposite of patriots. Literally, they are trying to stir up division in the United States. Who needs enemies when America has Democrats?

WARNING: The Democrats use vulgarity in this ad. Please do not open at work or around little eyes.

Newly-released footage reveals Renee Nicole Good’s last words. pic.twitter.com/Q0NsuUrpDR — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 9, 2026

Of course, they don't include the REST of the video where she runs over an ICE officer and her wife tries to fight with agents while demanding she drive away. They forgot those little factoids.

They are trying to get law enforcement killed.

Whatever your interpretation of this video is – which, I'd add, is irrelevant; we don’t adjudicate this sort of thing with fragmented evidence in the court of public opinion – this is a flagrant effort to inflame passions and cultivate hostility toward federal law enforcement. https://t.co/nEfngNaoVe — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 9, 2026

The Democrats are kind of like Hamas now in that they want to get more civilians killed because they feel that helps them with public opinion. https://t.co/h8Ouyh6afm — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 9, 2026

It's all about their politics and protecting their constituency of illegals for the Democrats. They don't care who gets hurt.

This is irresponsible and reckless.



The conversation is immaterial. She’s behind the wheel of a deadly weapon; it would be no different if she had a gun at hand. Interactions can go south at any point, and law enforcement is taught to be vigilant. https://t.co/CpTcPtDJ9f — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 9, 2026

Also, both she and her wife were being extremely sarcastic and rude to the officers.

When did he say that, guys?



Be very specific on his timing. It’s important. https://t.co/mlTklOfqRN — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 9, 2026

After he was hit by a car, exactly. People sometimes let a word slip when they've been hit by a car.

You have to be insanely evil to post this with a straight face. Just a complete manipulation of the situation. She looked him in the eyes, with a cartoon villain smile and put her foot down on the gas straight into him. https://t.co/OqcrKa5e0o — Sanguinius (@SanguiniusOnX) January 9, 2026

Bingo!

It's no wonder why.

What disgusting and dishonest framing!



Here is the bodycam footage: https://t.co/Ol5dYS4zZu pic.twitter.com/mW7g0A8dGw — doey (@doeyTV) January 9, 2026

And then they spread the lies.

They're doing this because they want more people to go out and try to murder ICE agents because their party's survival depends on keeping the millions of illegals in our country. https://t.co/z2x7VzZLGc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2026

Notice they cut out about 30 seconds from their little "transcript"--which happens to be the period in which she throws her car into gear and tries to him over. https://t.co/mNhrl4fjy6 — John Rabe (@johnrabeFL) January 9, 2026

Because Democrats are liars.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

