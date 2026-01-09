Shouting F-Bombs at ICE Didn't Work: Minneapolis Gets 1,000 Extra Border Patrol as...
Democrats' New Low: Doctored Clip Turns Violent Car Attack on ICE Officer into Martyr Propaganda

justmindy
justmindy | 8:35 PM on January 09, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

The Democrat Party are really despicable people. They are putting out propaganda (Commies, much?) with lies about the very agents trying to keep America safe. The are the opposite of patriots. Literally, they are trying to stir up division in the United States. Who needs enemies when America has Democrats?

WARNING: The Democrats use vulgarity in this ad. Please do not open at work or around little eyes.

Of course, they don't include the REST of the video where she runs over an ICE officer and her wife tries to fight with agents while demanding she drive away. They forgot those little factoids. 

They are trying to get law enforcement killed.

It's all about their politics and protecting their constituency of illegals for the Democrats. They don't care who gets hurt. 

Also, both she and her wife were being extremely sarcastic and rude to the officers. 

After he was hit by a car, exactly. People sometimes let a word slip when they've been hit by a car.

Bingo!

It's no wonder why.

And then they spread the lies.

Because Democrats are liars.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

