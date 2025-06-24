THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS

We're not entirely sure how Scott Jennings was able to sit next to Cornel West barking at him like a crazy person for as long as he did ... but woof. Hey, we get it, this is entertaining TV. People watched, and duh, we're writing about it.

Crazy brings in the views.

What makes this even better, though, is that this interaction has created what we think may well be the meme of the year. Definitely of the month.

First, watch this (and keep an eye on Scott's face):

Let’s be clear: there’s no moral equivalence between the US and Israel vs. Iran. Anyone arguing otherwise is off their rocker. pic.twitter.com/ldLbXaDO6r — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 24, 2025

And here is the meme of the year:

Or is it THIS one?

HA HA HA HA HA

This would be hilarious of West on his own, but Scott's face? He is ALL of us.

Dude looks and squares up like a comic book villain. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 24, 2025

All he needs is a cape.

New meme just dropped. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 24, 2025

Indeed, it did.

The perfect picture to show who’s off their rocker. 😂😂😂 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 24, 2025

You KNOW there is a whole lot of argling, bargling, and raring going on with this guy.

It’s the eyes.



They all have those eyes. 😳 — Radar O’Reilly (@SunPepeTzu) June 24, 2025

Crazy eyes.

Heh.

