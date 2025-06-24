Trump Obliterates Fake News Reporters to Their Faces
THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of the Year and It's Truly GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on June 24, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We're not entirely sure how Scott Jennings was able to sit next to Cornel West barking at him like a crazy person for as long as he did ... but woof. Hey, we get it, this is entertaining TV. People watched, and duh, we're writing about it.

Crazy brings in the views.

What makes this even better, though, is that this interaction has created what we think may well be the meme of the year. Definitely of the month.

First, watch this (and keep an eye on Scott's face):

And here is the meme of the year:

Or is it THIS one?

HA HA HA HA HA

This would be hilarious of West on his own, but Scott's face? He is ALL of us.

All he needs is a cape.

Indeed, it did.

You KNOW there is a whole lot of argling, bargling, and raring going on with this guy.

Crazy eyes.

Heh.

============================================================

