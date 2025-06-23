EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His...
Lara Logan Has a Flashback Explaining Why the Trump WH Is Hesitant Share...
OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC...
Here's Another Example of How the Media/Dem Narrative Machine Works (This Time About...
She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account
The Internet Is Forever: LA County Sheriffs Delete, Edit, and Delete 'Iranian Victims'...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Current Thing: Programmed Protesters Are Unfurling Yet Another Country’s Flag on Ameri...
Leaky McLeakerson (AKA Adam Schiff) Is Upset Trump Didn’t Share His Iran Bombing...
VIP
The Word Is WOMEN: J.K. Rowling Has a New Favorite BBC Presenter and...
Tom Homan Warns of Iranian Terror Sleeper Cells Allowed into the U.S. by...
Hollaback Girl? Jasmine Crockett is Mad Trump Didn’t Shout Out to Her Before...
Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television
'Indexes Expected Above 110': Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tweets About 'Extreme Heat Watc...

Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on June 23, 2025
Meme

Full disclosure, when we first started writing this piece, Georgetown Professor Jonathan Brown still had his post up, hoping for a 'symbolic strike' against one of our bases. Of course, when we went to pull his posts, he had magically deleted them.

Advertisement

How very brave.

Lucky for us (but not so lucky for him), the Internet (especially X posts) is forever.

Really, Georgetown? REALLY?!

Not only does he hope for a strike, but he also goes on to pretend it's somehow a sexual thing for our leaders to take out the nukes. And again, he probably thinks he's the good guy here. We imagine the outrage on X is why he really deleted it, not that he felt like it was being misconstrued as he claims:

This hasn't gone well for Prof Brown:

Wow.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

What, did he think we'd all accept his BS claim because he has military members in his family?

What a maroon.

We were honestly shocked when we saw that he hadn't deleted it yet earlier this morning, but, of course, he has now.

Thank goodness for X because people who send their kids to Georgetown need to see who is teaching them.

============================================================

Related:

IMPOSSIBLE to Parody: NYT's Big Takeaway from Sec Def Pete Hegseth's Update Is About SEXISM (No, Really)

Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum Is the MORON-est of ALL (Headline)

JD Vance Goes Straight PATRIOT Praising Trump/Military and Loonies, Lefties, and Antisemites Can't DEEEAL

Sorry Trump Bombed Your BESTIES! X RELENTLESSLY Drags Ben Rhodes for His 1st Post-Iran-Bombings Post

Seth Abramson's Frothy-Mouthed, Chest-Thumping, 'Don't You Know Who I AM,' MELTDOWN Over Iran Is PRECIOUS

============================================================

Tags:

IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lara Logan Has a Flashback Explaining Why the Trump WH Is Hesitant Share Plans With Dems
Doug P.
EXPLOSIVE Numbers! Check Out How Many Bombs Obama DROPPED Without 'Permission' in His Last Few Months
Sam J.
OOF! Bro, Take the L! Ben Rhodes Is Still Crying for Peaceful, DIPLOMATIC Iran and X Is Having NONE of It
Sam J.
She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account
Grateful Calvin
Here's Another Example of How the Media/Dem Narrative Machine Works (This Time About the Iran Strike)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement