Georgetown Prof Who Wished for Iran to Symbolically Strike American Base Deletes and TRIES to Run (NOPE!)

Full disclosure, when we first started writing this piece, Georgetown Professor Jonathan Brown still had his post up, hoping for a 'symbolic strike' against one of our bases. Of course, when we went to pull his posts, he had magically deleted them.

How very brave.

Lucky for us (but not so lucky for him), the Internet (especially X posts) is forever.

Professor at Georgetown University @Georgetown says he hopes Iran strikes a US base pic.twitter.com/KaasDhgprQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

Really, Georgetown? REALLY?!

Not only does he hope for a strike, but he also goes on to pretend it's somehow a sexual thing for our leaders to take out the nukes. And again, he probably thinks he's the good guy here. We imagine the outrage on X is why he really deleted it, not that he felt like it was being misconstrued as he claims:

I deleted my previous tweet because a lot of people were interpreting it as a call for violence. That’s not what I intended. I have two immediate family members in the US military who’ve served abroad and wouldn’t want any harm to befall American soldiers… or anyone! — Jonathan AC Brown (@JonathanACBrown) June 23, 2025

This hasn't gone well for Prof Brown:

⛳️⛳️⛳️ The Many Red Flags of Georgetown's Jonathan AC Brown ⛳️⛳️⛳️



I am heartened that @JonathanACBrown has revealed to the world the sick Muslim radical that he is. @Georgetown has long ignored the efforts of Muslim reformers like me to hold him accountable for the extremism… pic.twitter.com/tRBVWSo52Z — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) June 23, 2025

Wow.

When you said you hoped Iran attacked a US military base what did you mean? What a terrible thing to say when we have thousands of service men and women overseas in harms way. You can delete tweets but they’re still out there for the world to see. Your family members that are… — Chrissy (@chrissysgot4) June 23, 2025

What, did he think we'd all accept his BS claim because he has military members in his family?

What a maroon.

Not only a scumbag but a coward as well. — 0tnug (@0tnug) June 23, 2025

We were honestly shocked when we saw that he hadn't deleted it yet earlier this morning, but, of course, he has now.

Thank goodness for X because people who send their kids to Georgetown need to see who is teaching them.

