JD Vance Goes Straight PATRIOT Praising Trump/Military and Loonies, Lefties, and Antisemites Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on June 22, 2025
Carlos Barria/Pool via AP

JD Vance's 'two thoughts' resonate with Americans today. At least with Americans who know Iran has been at war with us and the entire world for nearly five decades and understood they simply COULD NOT have a nuclear bomb.

It's been crazy watching the Left defend and simp for Iran, just because they hate Trump that much.

Vance's post is perfection:

Post continues:

... last night would have been impossible without perfect coordination and discretion from the president's national security team. I'm incredibly proud of them, and I know the president is, too.

Damn right, so proud of them.

And no matter what the media put out there to distract, no matter how the Democrats tried to goad Trump and belittle him with the TACO nonsense, they got it done, and our country (heck, our world) is safe because of it.

And luckily, Trump was the man to get it done.

This. ^

Of All the Morons Claiming Trump Would Chicken Out In Iran, David Frum Is the MORON-est of ALL (Headline)
Sam J.
Last night proved it. Indeed.

Cue the drains on society ... 

Cripes. Ugly stuff.

We've got a real problem in this country right now.

Full disclosure: When we first started this piece, we thought the whining, preening, and spewing would be funnier ... this is not funny.

See what we mean?

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

============================================================

