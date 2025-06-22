JD Vance Goes Straight PATRIOT Praising Trump/Military and Loonies, Lefties, and Antisemites Can't DEEEAL

JD Vance's 'two thoughts' resonate with Americans today. At least with Americans who know Iran has been at war with us and the entire world for nearly five decades and understood they simply COULD NOT have a nuclear bomb.

It's been crazy watching the Left defend and simp for Iran, just because they hate Trump that much.

Vance's post is perfection:

Two thoughts this morning:



The operation last night is an incredible testament to American pilots and other service members, from General Caine and General Kurilla on down.



While the media has attacked the president's senior team relentlessly, and tried to sow fake division,… — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 22, 2025

Post continues:

... last night would have been impossible without perfect coordination and discretion from the president's national security team. I'm incredibly proud of them, and I know the president is, too.

Damn right, so proud of them.

And no matter what the media put out there to distract, no matter how the Democrats tried to goad Trump and belittle him with the TACO nonsense, they got it done, and our country (heck, our world) is safe because of it.

It had to be done. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 22, 2025

And luckily, Trump was the man to get it done.

The only thing hit harder than Fordow is the fake news media pic.twitter.com/uc7lbct9H0 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 22, 2025

This. ^

People will eventually realize freedom isn’t free. It has a bill. And sometimes when it comes due, you have to pay it. This is really no different.



My thanks to the warriors who got this done. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) June 22, 2025

This is what happens when you put patriots in charge instead of bureaucrats



The team around Trump is built to win, and last night proved it. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) June 22, 2025

Last night proved it. Indeed.

Cue the drains on society ...

Trump brought you out because he wanted everyone to know that you're a war criminal too https://t.co/fDpLdaNr1E — Vinny Green (@vinnysgreen) June 22, 2025

“We bombed nuclear facilities belonging to a foreign country in service of a foreign country, but it was something out of Call of Duty so it’s cool,” https://t.co/3y5qmnSL57 — 𝐑 𝐄 𝐃 𝐖 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 (@_GlantonGang) June 22, 2025

Two thoughts today:



America is compromised by Jews



Donald Trump and his admin serves Jews and only Jews against the interests of America and the West https://t.co/XTDZw0RLeU — . (@ImperorCaesar) June 22, 2025

Cripes. Ugly stuff.

Are you vice president to supreme leader Netanyahu now? Should titles change? Maybe vice supreme leader? What is the next order from the boss? https://t.co/pbEHBgehsG — Truth Tweets (@Muhamma43214481) June 22, 2025

We've got a real problem in this country right now.

You didn't appear thrilled during President @realDonaldTrump's brief address last night.



I sincerely hope you voiced opposition prior to the attack — or have you also drank the "Christian Zionism" Kool-Aid?pic.twitter.com/mRrGs8nMk8 https://t.co/qqBJAHgLZl — Matt Gaspers (@MattGaspers) June 22, 2025

Full disclosure: When we first started this piece, we thought the whining, preening, and spewing would be funnier ... this is not funny.

Israel is a threat to global peace, so is JD Vance, so is Trump https://t.co/O6wcRWYDsE — MRKWH (@MRKWH) June 22, 2025

See what we mean?

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

