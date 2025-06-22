Sorry Trump Bombed Your BESTIES! X RELENTLESSLY Drags Ben Rhodes for His 1st Post-Iran-Bombings Post

We knew Ben Rhodes would have something stupid to say after Trump bombed his besties in Iran, but even we didn't expect this level of dumbas*ery. The only thing that would make this more satisfying is if Ben were actually crying when he wrote this.

Tell us you don't know what fascism is without telling us, Ben.

Ya' dolt.

If your take is "I oppose Trump's fascism but support him lawlessly bombing this other country" maybe pause and give that a think. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 22, 2025

It's fascist to stop terrorists from having a nuke and terrorizing the world with it? REALLY?

Hrm.

Then again, this guy was a creative writer before he started writing speeches for Obama so ... eh.

Oh, the Community Note on this is PRICELESS:

Community Note Reads: During Rhodes’ tenure in the Obama administration, President Obama ordered multiple military interventions without congressional approval including in Yemen, Libya, and Syria.

BUT FASCISM IS OK WHEN THEY DO IT.

Maybe Ben would feel better if Trump had just bombed a wedding or something ...

What's the matter, Ben? Upset Trump didn't bomb a wedding? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 22, 2025

Remember when Obama did that? WE DO WE DO!

If you’re still letting the ayatollahs use your skull as a penile repository after giving them pallets of cash, maybe pause and give that a think. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 22, 2025

Penile what now? Maybe we don't want to know.

Shut up, Hamas. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 22, 2025

That works.

This was your guy, right little fella? pic.twitter.com/rA6YwkFQt4 — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) June 22, 2025

Yup.

That was little Ben's guy.

Sorry he messed up your pet project. pic.twitter.com/QqvK8O52Ao — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) June 22, 2025

Condolences, bro.

