Sorry Trump Bombed Your BESTIES! X RELENTLESSLY Drags Ben Rhodes for His 1st Post-Iran-Bombings Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We knew Ben Rhodes would have something stupid to say after Trump bombed his besties in Iran, but even we didn't expect this level of dumbas*ery. The only thing that would make this more satisfying is if Ben were actually crying when he wrote this.

Tell us you don't know what fascism is without telling us, Ben.

Ya' dolt.

It's fascist to stop terrorists from having a nuke and terrorizing the world with it? REALLY?

Hrm.

Then again, this guy was a creative writer before he started writing speeches for Obama so ... eh. 

Oh, the Community Note on this is PRICELESS:

Community Note Reads: During Rhodes’ tenure in the Obama administration, President Obama ordered multiple military interventions without congressional approval including in Yemen, Libya, and Syria.

BUT FASCISM IS OK WHEN THEY DO IT.

Maybe Ben would feel better if Trump had just bombed a wedding or something ...

Remember when Obama did that? WE DO WE DO!

Penile what now? Maybe we don't want to know.

That works.

Yup.

That was little Ben's guy.

Condolences, bro.

============================================================

