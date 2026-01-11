Ignorance Is This: Minnesota Dem Refuses to Watch Videos That Obliterate ICE Shooting...
Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters in MN ICE Shooting

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:34 AM on January 11, 2026
Twitchy

You can add CNN’s Abby Phillip to the list of Democrats twisting themselves in pretzels to remove Renee Good’s responsibility for her own shooting death at the hands of an ICE agent responding in self-defense. Democrats have again shifted the goalposts and are now arguing that an assumed 'lack of intent' somehow absolves Good of almost running down a federal officer with her SUV. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was having none of it on Saturday’s NewsNight.

Here’s more. (READ)

BOOM! Scott Jennings NUKES Abby Phillip trying to downplay the anti-ICE terror attack in MN

"Don't you think she was trying to escape?!"

SCOTT: "ESCAPE?! I'm sorry, but 'she was scared so she tried to 'escape' by running over a federal officer' is NOT an explanation I'm willing to accept!"

"She hit the accelerator looking DEAD AHEAD!"

"She showed up there with the intent to impede active federal law enforcement activities. She put herself in a position with a car in which she made a bad decision that caused the officer to believe his life was in imminent danger. THAT IS NOT IN DISPUTE."

Jennings has the patience of a saint while dealing with Phillip’s ridiculous ‘intent’ argument. (WATCH)

It’s amazing how Democrats keep pushing this foolish and dishonest notion that defying federal authorities is okay.

Commenters explain that there’s no ‘fleeing’ exception when being detained by authorities.

The video will likely save him from a prison sentence if the shooting goes to court.

Posters agree with Jennings that Good’s intent is immaterial.

Good chose to interfere with federal agents and suffered the deadly consequences brought about by her own actions. Democrats are desperate to latch on to anything they hope will remove her responsibility for what happened. Sorry Democrats, it's all on her.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

