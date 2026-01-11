Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters in MN ICE Shooting

You can add CNN’s Abby Phillip to the list of Democrats twisting themselves in pretzels to remove Renee Good’s responsibility for her own shooting death at the hands of an ICE agent responding in self-defense. Democrats have again shifted the goalposts and are now arguing that an assumed 'lack of intent' somehow absolves Good of almost running down a federal officer with her SUV. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was having none of it on Saturday’s NewsNight.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

BOOM! Scott Jennings NUKES Abby Phillip trying to downplay the anti-ICE terror attack in MN "Don't you think she was trying to escape?!" SCOTT: "ESCAPE?! I'm sorry, but 'she was scared so she tried to 'escape' by running over a federal officer' is NOT an explanation I'm willing to accept!" "She hit the accelerator looking DEAD AHEAD!" "She showed up there with the intent to impede active federal law enforcement activities. She put herself in a position with a car in which she made a bad decision that caused the officer to believe his life was in imminent danger. THAT IS NOT IN DISPUTE."

Jennings has the patience of a saint while dealing with Phillip’s ridiculous ‘intent’ argument. (WATCH)

🚨 BOOM! Scott Jennings NUKES Abby Phillip trying to downplay the anti-ICE terror attack in MN



"Don't you think she was trying to escape?!"



SCOTT: "ESCAPE?! I'm sorry, but 'she was scared so she tried to 'escape' by running over a federal officer' is NOT an explanation I'm… pic.twitter.com/G5IA8lJ2qG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 11, 2026

“Maybe she was just attempting to flee” 😅 — GoHeelsNC1979 (@NotGarbage79) January 11, 2026

They use "escape" like it was a legal option for her, it was not. She was given a lawful command to exit her vehicle and the act of fleeing from them is a felony itself. — SpudmanWP (@SpudmanWP) January 11, 2026

It’s amazing how Democrats keep pushing this foolish and dishonest notion that defying federal authorities is okay.

Commenters explain that there’s no ‘fleeing’ exception when being detained by authorities.

'Trying to escape' ?



She was being detained by federal law enforcement officers.



That's not called 'escaping', that's called 'evading arrest'. And she tried to run over the guy in the process. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 11, 2026

She was about to be detained until she put the car in drive and hit the gas pedal That is, escape detention. — FalseEquivalence (@BrasilBurnett) January 11, 2026

She stared right at the federal agent.



This case is CLOSED. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 11, 2026

Grinning at him, too, as she hit the gas. Thank God that man had the presence of mind to record this. pic.twitter.com/wFHTZpgrti — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 11, 2026

The video will likely save him from a prison sentence if the shooting goes to court.

Posters agree with Jennings that Good’s intent is immaterial.

The mental gymnastics these deranged liberals go through is awe inspiring — Bitcoin Geezer (@BitcoinGeezer) January 11, 2026

Her intent would have mattered for her criminal trial if she had survived her crimes. But she didn't. From the perspective of the officer's self-defense they are irrelevant. — Steve (@StephenH2OMan) January 11, 2026

Advertisement

Does Abby think the ICE Agent went there with the intent to shoot Renee Good?



No



Scott as usual is spot on; intent is irrelevant



She made AWFUL decisions that day



She used her SUV as a weapon, hit a federal agent & caused him to defend himself



Had she not she’s at home today — logicallydumb (@logicallydumbb) January 11, 2026

Good chose to interfere with federal agents and suffered the deadly consequences brought about by her own actions. Democrats are desperate to latch on to anything they hope will remove her responsibility for what happened. Sorry Democrats, it's all on her.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.