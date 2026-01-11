NYT's Kristof Equates Iconic Tiananmen Tank Man to a Commie Karen in an SUV Trying to Run Over ICE Agents

Sigh! The Left is really putting the AI to work to prove how bad ICE is the last few days. Perhaps, if they have to use AI to turn the public against ICE, there really isn't a problem so they have to make up grievances. The latest 'journalist' partaking in this nonsense was the New York Times Nicholas Kristof.

As someone who covered Tiananmen in 1989, it pains me to feel the need to retweet this about the US. https://t.co/MIaoLdN7Jd — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 11, 2026

Putting aside this is AI, it's also very misleading. In America, it's ICE agents being run over.

So you covered Tiananmen & are now completely desecrating its memory for naked partisan gain? And that's supposed to make us think you're some noble truth teller?



. https://t.co/T31G8iMWLz pic.twitter.com/vo2bvinRSU — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) January 11, 2026

It's totally disrespectful.

The ICE officer is the one who got run over, and the stupid commie lesbian is the one driving the vehicle, you dummy. Analogies: how do they work? https://t.co/bPF6jMmOkP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 11, 2026

You really are ridiculous. What a waste of human potential. https://t.co/Pid0LAIdWq — Christy (@NoDramaGal) January 11, 2026

According to the Libs, Soccer Moms and Commie Karens are the captain now. https://t.co/wQAw6KeZtY — Strawman Chan (@Strawman_chan) January 11, 2026

According to the Libs, none of the laws in America matter anymore except the laws they agree with and are willing to see enforced. If the Lib wine moms don't like a law, they will simply show up on scene and run over law enforcement to ensure they can't do their jobs. Sounds kind of fascist once you think about it.

This is a stupid tweet and a gross misrepresentation of what happened in both Minneapolis and Tiananmen Square. You are a lying hack and nothing more. https://t.co/XrAApmL6P9 — Elliott Hamilton (@EHamiltonEsq) January 11, 2026

It does not, in fact, pain him to make this incredibly foolish and idiotic comparison. https://t.co/6iRKfomTe6 — Coach Lema (@Nockahoma) January 11, 2026

Oh, he's giddy about it.

You’re a disingenuous moron https://t.co/oNXFklKHXW — The Havana Syndrome (@sindromeHabana) January 11, 2026

That's being generous.

One should always keep in mind that morons like this were the same people covering every single past topic since you were born, if you're a millennial or under.



This is a NYT columnist. What does that tell you about the NYT? https://t.co/Jdgc9PjswK — NoPlanRush (@GSmiley247) January 11, 2026

It should make it very clear to the public the NYT cannot be trusted to fairly report the news.

This is so over the top and ridiculous. Liberals have lost their ever loving minds. https://t.co/WOXVt1jHOb — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) January 11, 2026

At this point, it's full blown mental illness.

We live in incredibly stupid times. https://t.co/tcd9t7TfWG — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 11, 2026

NYT Columnist.



Which is like saying Pravda Columnist.



Party line is the only line. https://t.co/sTJKR2vezF — I Want To Talk Now (@iwanttotalk_now) January 11, 2026

In case there was any doubt left in anyone’s mind that NY Times is not to be taken seriously. https://t.co/FA71jcGn5M — Boyd Crowder (@TTNSSE) January 11, 2026

It’s unfathomable that Leftist legacy media has tried to force the nation into holding a debate over the wisdom of using your car to ram federal law officers if you happen to be someone who is really angry over the politics of immigration enforcement. But they have. Here's proof. https://t.co/NIynVySRzj — Joseph Toomey (@JosephEToomey) January 11, 2026

Hard to believe, but that is exactly the behavior they are suggesting is acceptable if you disagree with law enforcement. Perilous times, indeed.





Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

