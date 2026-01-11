Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As...
PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ......
Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on...
Crime Writer Don Winslow Posts AI Hoax of ICE Ripping Baby From Sobbing...
Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters...
Ignorance Is This: Minnesota Dem Refuses to Watch Videos That Obliterate ICE Shooting...
VIP
Fraud Alert: Gov. Kathy Hochul Pledges to Expand Childcare Spending to $4.5 Billion
Here’s the Judge Who Blocked Trump From Freezing $10 Billion in Childcare Funds
Big If True: Gov. Tim Walz Expected to Resign Within the Next Week
ICE Provides a List of the Most Egregious Criminal Aliens They've Arrested in...
VIP
The Fatal Choice Wasn't the Officer's — It Was Renee Good's Decision to...
PBS Reports Video Shows ICE Agent ‘Appears to Knocked Backward’ by Car but...
Michael Fanone Says It’s Time for Americans to Exercise Their Second Amendment Rights...
Minnesota's Red Guard Moms: Blocking ICE for the Thrill of Being Told 'No'...

NYT's Kristof Equates Iconic Tiananmen Tank Man to a Commie Karen in an SUV Trying to Run Over ICE Agents

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 AM on January 11, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Widener

Sigh! The Left is really putting the AI to work to prove how bad ICE is the last few days. Perhaps, if they have to use AI to turn the public against ICE, there really isn't a problem so they have to make up grievances. The latest 'journalist' partaking in this nonsense was the New York Times Nicholas Kristof.

Advertisement

Putting aside this is AI, it's also very misleading. In America, it's ICE agents being run over.

It's totally disrespectful. 

According to the Libs, none of the laws in America matter anymore except the laws they agree with and are willing to see enforced. If the Lib wine moms don't like a law, they will simply show up on scene and run over law enforcement to ensure they can't do their jobs. Sounds kind of fascist once you think about it.

Recommended

Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As the 'Barons' Just NUKE Him
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, he's giddy about it.

That's being generous.

It should make it very clear to the public the NYT cannot be trusted to fairly report the news.

At this point, it's full blown mental illness.

Advertisement

Hard to believe, but that is exactly the behavior they are suggesting is acceptable if you disagree with law enforcement. Perilous times, indeed.


 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE LIBERAL MEDIA THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As the 'Barons' Just NUKE Him
Sam J.
Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on Her Dem Allies
justmindy
PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ... That HIS Side Is Brutalizing
Sam J.
Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters in MN ICE Shooting
Warren Squire
Crime Writer Don Winslow Posts AI Hoax of ICE Ripping Baby From Sobbing Mom, Then Refuses to Delete
justmindy
Ignorance Is This: Minnesota Dem Refuses to Watch Videos That Obliterate ICE Shooting Fake Narratives
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As the 'Barons' Just NUKE Him Sam J.
Advertisement