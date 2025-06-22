Seth Abramson's Frothy-Mouthed, Chest-Thumping, 'Don't You Know Who I AM,' MELTDOWN Over Iran Is PRECIOUS

Uh-oh.

Now Trump's done it ... Seth Abramson is furious at him.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

This is hilarious.

This warmongering f**ker needs to be impeached



And if you're offended by my language, consider that I'm a NYT-bestselling Trump biographer and presidential historian who's done more research on how Trump and Netanyahu planned this war for a decade than anyone writing in English — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 22, 2025

Seth, we're not offended by your language.

You don't matter enough for us to be offended.

And nobody cares about your books on Trump. LOL Of course, Seth continues:

People are going to die in large numbers because this corrupt president and his corrupt friends think there is money to be made in the Middle East that they are not yet getting.



This war was inevitable, because the people behind it are monsters.



That is factual, not an opinion. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 22, 2025

Because, you know, the actual monsters, aka leadership in Iran, weren't killing people already. You know, for being a so-called expert and writing books, Seth is pretty uninformed. That didn't stop him from going on and on and on, though.

Whatever your politics, if you were angry about the lies told by Republicans that got us into the second Iraq War, I'm telling you as someone who's researched this BS new GOP war that you should be 100 times angrier here because the lies were 100 times more venal and disgusting. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 22, 2025

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Anyone else think this guy is as accidentally funny as we do? Woof, what a hoot.

You might be biased pic.twitter.com/ANHmqLA2uE — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 22, 2025

Ya' think?

when one has to tell everyone how important they are, they are not really important at all



expert saying that Trump and Netanyahu planned this before Trump was president? pic.twitter.com/jViCKvDi2i — Eric Menefee (@4real_Emenefee) June 22, 2025

BUT HE'S WRITTEN BOOKS AND STUFF, YOU GUYS!

I don't even know who this Seth Abramson chick is but like everyone I encounter that has a fragile ego that I don't remember, she blocked me so I can't hurt her delusion again today. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) June 22, 2025

Heh.

True story.

You're an obsessive lunatic. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) June 22, 2025

No offense to other obsessive lunatics out there reading this.

Seth is big mad that Iran isn't getting their nukes! pic.twitter.com/X5wZfNZSfm — Alan Rubin (@MrFabulous43) June 22, 2025

Imagine hating a politician so much that you side with terrorists.

Not a good look, Seth.

