VIP
Wait. Did I Read This Right?! David French Applauds Trump's Actions In Iran...
SAVAGE --> ALL of X HUMILIATES Chuck Schumer on Iran with His Own...
'Iran's Nuclear Ambitions OBLITERATED': Pete Hegseth, Top Officials Speak at Pentagon and...
Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran...
Hezbollah Running SCARED, REFUSES to Engage Even After Ali Khamenei DEMANDS They Respond...
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows...
Playing with Fire: The Atlantic Says Dems Need More Hobbies, as If Rioting...
Chaotic and Neurotic: John Fetterman Begs His Fellow Dems to Drop the Virtue-Signaling...
VIP
A Non-Nuclear Iran? Impeach the President! Hakeem Jeffries Predictably Has His Sights on...
Trump Addresses Nation After U.S. Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities, Issues Retal...
VIP
Beta With Nose Piercing Says People Will Be Afraid to Say They Voted...
THERE It Is! AOC Has Already Spotted 'Clear Grounds for Impeachment' of President...
'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over...
State Dept. Visa Specialist Wants Elon Musk Lynched and Much More

Seth Abramson's Frothy-Mouthed, Chest-Thumping, 'Don't You Know Who I AM,' MELTDOWN Over Iran Is PRECIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on June 22, 2025
ImgFlip

Uh-oh.

Now Trump's done it ... Seth Abramson is furious at him.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

This is hilarious.

Advertisement

Seth, we're not offended by your language.

You don't matter enough for us to be offended.

And nobody cares about your books on Trump. LOL Of course, Seth continues:

Because, you know, the actual monsters, aka leadership in Iran, weren't killing people already. You know, for being a so-called expert and writing books, Seth is pretty uninformed. That didn't stop him from going on and on and on, though.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Anyone else think this guy is as accidentally funny as we do? Woof, what a hoot.

Recommended

SAVAGE --> ALL of X HUMILIATES Chuck Schumer on Iran with His Own 2-Week Old 'TACO' Video and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ya' think?

BUT HE'S WRITTEN BOOKS AND STUFF, YOU GUYS!

Heh.

True story.

No offense to other obsessive lunatics out there reading this.

Imagine hating a politician so much that you side with terrorists.

Not a good look, Seth.

============================================================

Related:

SAVAGE --> ALL of X HUMILIATES Chuck Schumer on Iran with His Own 2-Week Old 'TACO' Video and LOL (Watch)

Advertisement

'Iran's Nuclear Ambitions OBLITERATED': Pete Hegseth, Top Officials Speak at Pentagon and Oh HELL Yeah

Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran Is NOT an Impeachable Offense

Well, THAT'S a New (EPIC) Development! Brit Hume Shares Report That Terrorist Hezbollah Now FEARS Israel

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face

Hey, PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran

============================================================

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GAZA HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SAVAGE --> ALL of X HUMILIATES Chuck Schumer on Iran with His Own 2-Week Old 'TACO' Video and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran Is NOT an Impeachable Offense
Sam J.
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face
Sam J.
'Iran's Nuclear Ambitions OBLITERATED': Pete Hegseth, Top Officials Speak at Pentagon and Oh HELL Yeah
Sam J.
Hezbollah Running SCARED, REFUSES to Engage Even After Ali Khamenei DEMANDS They Respond After Bombing
Sam J.
Chaotic and Neurotic: John Fetterman Begs His Fellow Dems to Drop the Virtue-Signaling and Just Be Normal
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SAVAGE --> ALL of X HUMILIATES Chuck Schumer on Iran with His Own 2-Week Old 'TACO' Video and LOL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement