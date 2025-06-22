Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face

Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:45 AM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/David Dermer

Poor Obama bro, Tommy Vietor. Now that Trump has officially made Obama's disastrous policy in Iran nothing more than a terrible nightmare that the entire world is finally waking up from, he's having a sad. Seems he's convinced Iran will act like the terrorists we have always known them to be now that they're not nuclear anymore.

No, really.

He's worried they'll continue doing what they've already been doing, just with less access to nuclear weapons.

There's a reason this guy's main job was driving a van around.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sure, Tommy, it's Trump who's weak.

He continued:

And monkeys might fly out of their butts, Tommy.

Iran might have attacked us today, tomorrow, or in months, ANYWAY, brain trust. However, they can no longer do it with nuclear power.

You're welcome.

Yup.

NO WAY!

Ooh, ooh, we know!

*cough cough*

We all knew that.

