Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face

Poor Obama bro, Tommy Vietor. Now that Trump has officially made Obama's disastrous policy in Iran nothing more than a terrible nightmare that the entire world is finally waking up from, he's having a sad. Seems he's convinced Iran will act like the terrorists we have always known them to be now that they're not nuclear anymore.

No, really.

He's worried they'll continue doing what they've already been doing, just with less access to nuclear weapons.

There's a reason this guy's main job was driving a van around.

Obama’s Iran nuclear deal was working until Trump pulled out of it. His own staff warned him not to because the alternative was war. Well, now we’re at war with Iran because Trump is weak, stupid and hated Obama more than he cared about preventing Iran from getting a nuke. pic.twitter.com/FwqB7W7OM7 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 22, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sure, Tommy, it's Trump who's weak.

He continued:

Iran might retaliate today, tomorrow or in months. Or a year from now, Iran or its proxies might blow up a bus filled with American tourists in Cyprus. No one knows what comes next. Bombing Iran started something that we no longer have the capacity to predict or contain. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 22, 2025

And monkeys might fly out of their butts, Tommy.

Iran might have attacked us today, tomorrow, or in months, ANYWAY, brain trust. However, they can no longer do it with nuclear power.

You're welcome.

So what you’re saying is Iran will … go on behaving exactly as it has since 1979, just without the added threat of nuclear arms. https://t.co/ycy5zi0RLk — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 22, 2025

Yup.

They may now take US embassy officials hostage, or blow up a barracks in Beirut, or fire rockets at U.S. bases in Iraq! Just imagine it!” — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 22, 2025

NO WAY!

Lol cope and seethe, architect of the situation Iran now finds itself in — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 22, 2025

Are we at war with Iran?



Or has Iran been at war with us since they overthrew the Shah in 1979? — mke394 (@mke394) June 22, 2025

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Here you go, Tommy. pic.twitter.com/mOD66JtQZ4 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 22, 2025

*cough cough*

So Obama is a complete failure. — MrMitchM3 (@dfmitchel) June 22, 2025

We all knew that.

