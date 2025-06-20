'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT Go the Way He Wants

Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on June 20, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Alex Padilla is bummed out that gunman who murdered a Democrat and her husband last weekend stold his thunder after he was taken down for acting like an unhinged jackass. While many of us didn't know who he was then, we've already moved on and started to forget who he is... again.

Which is probably why he's on X pretending he was 'silenced' because he matters or something.

He was not.

He was treated as anyone would be who charges an official without identifying themselves and then fighting security.

It's really that simple.

Except he didn't just ask a question. He did not identify himself, he charged her, and he fought security when they tried to remove him.

Sorry, bro, but as Democrats have been saying for years now, nobody is above the law.

Until someone really really really really REALLY feels sorry for him, that's how long.

Heh.

============================================================

============================================================

