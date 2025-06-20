'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT Go the Way He Wants

Alex Padilla is bummed out that gunman who murdered a Democrat and her husband last weekend stold his thunder after he was taken down for acting like an unhinged jackass. While many of us didn't know who he was then, we've already moved on and started to forget who he is... again.

Which is probably why he's on X pretending he was 'silenced' because he matters or something.

He was not.

He was treated as anyone would be who charges an official without identifying themselves and then fighting security.

It's really that simple.

I asked a question—and ended up in handcuffs.



If this is how the Trump administration treats a U.S. Senator in broad daylight, imagine what they’re doing to immigrants behind closed doors.



We cannot stay silent. We will not back down. https://t.co/W9yrPzsEwj pic.twitter.com/cuQdhd6QTx — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) June 20, 2025

Except he didn't just ask a question. He did not identify himself, he charged her, and he fought security when they tried to remove him.

Sorry, bro, but as Democrats have been saying for years now, nobody is above the law.

Good gawd, how long are you going to milk the FO results of your FA behavior? pic.twitter.com/g9mWeweCCW — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) June 20, 2025

Until someone really really really really REALLY feels sorry for him, that's how long.

Did the Post give you a heads up they were going to ask you questions or did a reporter run up on you ranting like a maniac? — Magills (@magills_) June 20, 2025

Heh.

You’re desperately trying to milk this little charade.



You rushed a CABINET SECRETARY’S podium and fought with Secret Service



They shouldn’t have taken you out of handcuffs. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 20, 2025

True story.

You’re a piece of trash and a liar. — Lee24 (@HLR1069843) June 20, 2025

Hey, Senator.



When's your next townhall.



Asking for someone who wants to rush the stage and ask a question. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 20, 2025

Aaaaaand fin.

