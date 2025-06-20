No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons We're Not Sure If It's Even REAL (Pic)

Sounds like our pals in the No Kings movement are planning another day of protest for July 4th.

We think?

The spelling and grammar on this flyer don't seem sus at all. Surely no person who doesn't really speak English (who likely speaks Chinese) would do such a thing. Ahem.

Advertisement

Check this out:

A) The spelling and grammar errors on this notice makes me wonder if it is legitimate.

B) By definition, we've been celebrating no kings in the U.S. on July 4th since 1776. pic.twitter.com/65bon3upFH — TJ - Aficionado of Fine Bourbon (@1ShieldDefense) June 20, 2025

Our favorite part is how they spell patriotism.

Oh, and the hyphen in the word 'above' is super convincing.

Instead of celebrating America's Independence Day on July 4th, the radical left will be inciting riots.



But it's not just radical NGOs and Democrats who are backing the blatantly political anti-Trump protests.



The Communist Chinese Party is also funding the "No Kings" protests. pic.twitter.com/8EkdVL6Qow — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 20, 2025

Everything we've seen shows these protests are anything but organic and funded by bad actors, like China.

If there isn't rioting at these No Kings protests, it will be a miracle. You know that Antifa and other leftist agitators will be trying to provoke violence.



And the Democrats will be turning up the heated rhetoric to an 11. These people are sick. pic.twitter.com/tsWTBrKPgW — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 20, 2025

Awww yes, the flyers they found in the Minnesota gunman's car ... you know, the guy they claim is a Trump supporter. Don't make that face, we're not the ones making those claims.

No Kings 1.0 was a massive flop and didn't change any votes. No Kings 2.0 won't be any different. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) June 20, 2025

We're still not convinced this is real.

And I’ll be flying my American flag on my truck blasting ymca 🙌🇺🇸 — CUZZIN 🇺🇸 (@AltcoinsCuzzin) June 20, 2025

HELL YES. MERICA!

Not surprising, the more these “protests“ happen, the stronger our side gets🤓 — Jewels (@Sissylee721) June 20, 2025

The dumber they are, the better we look.

So, thanks, we guess?

============================================================

Related:

'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT Go Well, Like At All

Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and Her Campaign Is a DOOZY

Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (Screenshots)

Not 1 Of You Showed Up! Sen Katie Boyd Britt WRECKS Dems and Media By Laying Out DAMAGE Biden Did (Watch)

They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today

============================================================