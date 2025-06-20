Cringi Hendrix: Rep. Hank Johnson's Anti-Trump Song Is a Doozy ('No Kings' Now...
No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons We're Not Sure If It's Even REAL (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on June 20, 2025
Meme

Sounds like our pals in the No Kings movement are planning another day of protest for July 4th. 

We think?

The spelling and grammar on this flyer don't seem sus at all. Surely no person who doesn't really speak English (who likely speaks Chinese) would do such a thing. Ahem.

Check this out:

Our favorite part is how they spell patriotism.

Oh, and the hyphen in the word 'above' is super convincing.

Everything we've seen shows these protests are anything but organic and funded by bad actors, like China. 

Awww yes, the flyers they found in the Minnesota gunman's car ... you know, the guy they claim is a Trump supporter. Don't make that face, we're not the ones making those claims.

Sam J.
We're still not convinced this is real.

HELL YES. MERICA!

The dumber they are, the better we look.

So, thanks, we guess?

============================================================

============================================================

