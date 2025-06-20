Not 1 Of You Showed Up! Sen Katie Boyd Britt WRECKS Dems and Media By Laying Out DAMAGE Biden Did (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats couldn't face their actions and bailed on the Judiciary hearing around Biden's mental health decline. Honestly, they couldn't have admitted fault more if they tried. We all know what the Democrat Party did to this country, and the fact they couldn't bother to sit and answer for it says so much ... and ain't none of it any good.

Alabama Senator Katie Boyd Britt went OFF on Democrats and the media, big time. We're talking straight spitting fire here.

Not one of my Democratic colleagues in our Judiciary hearing asked questions about the cover-up of President Biden’s mental health decline.



The American people deserve the truth about who was running the White House—Senate Republicans will get them answers. pic.twitter.com/82bpTGx1I6 — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) June 19, 2025

Not only did she shame them all for running like the cowards they are, but she laid out everything that happened to this country under Biden that they ALLOWED because they couldn't be bothered to question their leader.

As we learn more about what happened, it becomes apparent that they all knew.

Democrats and the media.

They didn't want to admit it or take ownership of it.

What makes this even worse is that they were more than happy to rerun Biden until he made it clear he wasn't capable, and then they installed Kamala Harris. And they wonder why their approval rating hovers right around 20%.

Democrats need to Go to jail https://t.co/RuAtDE84Pc — Kerrin Hester Jr. (@KerrinHester) June 20, 2025

It's past time.

Did you expect anything different??? — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) June 19, 2025

Sadly, no.

HAAAAAAA.

We see what they did there.

Biggest scandal of my lifetime. — Eric Niehaus (@Eric_Niehaus) June 19, 2025

True story.

