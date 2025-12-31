Sterling's Rx for America: Shut It All Down – Close Borders, Defund NGOs, End the Fraud Gravy Train

Robert Sterling is a self-proclaimed finance bro and has a big following on X. He laid out what has to happen in light of all the fraud, illegal immigration, food stamp and Medicaid abuse happening in the United States right now. It might be a hard pill for some to swallow, but he is exactly right.

Had a few drinks and probably shouldn’t post this, but man, just f*****g shut it all down. Close the border to anyone who isn’t the next NVIDIA or SpaceX founder. Shut down every slush fund NGO that’s ever gotten a dollar of public money. Cancel state and federal funding for… — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) December 29, 2025

He uses some colorful language so it's not for littles, but overall the message shouldn't be missed.

This is the politest possible option and I urge everyone, from the bottom of my soul shaped cavity, to take this option. https://t.co/GBU2SZS8D2 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) December 30, 2025

One of the common experiences of the last 30 years has been sending children off to college in order for insolate leftists to be allowed to turn your child into an insolent leftist.



Today is my turn. https://t.co/ImFb5f7Boz — Clarke (@Clarke61997337) December 30, 2025

Don't send your kids to schools where there are only Leftist professors who want to lobotomize them.

The GOP is under the impression that they narrowly defeated the democrats in 2024 and therefore need to be careful not to do anything too serious. This is their fatal error. The victory was before we uncovered the massive fraud, including election fraud that made the election… https://t.co/dbKU9Wqlxh — Shatter the Cage (@shatterthecage) December 29, 2025

So very very very endorsed 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍.



The Somalian fraud is the last straw. It's not all them...but boy does it boil the whole issue down to completely understandable.



Shut it all down. https://t.co/hMaM4M4Wsx pic.twitter.com/gFMj8Fw4xr — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) December 30, 2025

Enough is enough.

high trust society is the key to this. we’ve lost a lot of trust since covid. the somali daycare theft might just be the straw the broke the camels back https://t.co/Y2yCJmR8Iy — - (@jbeyda) December 29, 2025

The working class is sick of struggling while people take advantage of the good will of Americans.

It's either this, national divorce, or reconstruction for every blue state. https://t.co/5ISaUbOSGF — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) December 31, 2025

Something has to give.

I love this but this won’t happen until Jesus comes back to rule the nations for 1,000 years. — Jon Elder (@BlackLabelAdvsr) December 29, 2025

Jesus is the only way — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) December 29, 2025

No qualifiers necessary. Send it. — snacklemore (@intotheweids) December 29, 2025

Core issue: You can't have a First World country with a Third World bureaucracy that refuses to protect its own citizens. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) December 29, 2025

Citizens will only take so much nonsense before they rebel.

Agree. As someone who’s generally a fan of (legal, reasonable) immigration, this has been a difficult pill to swallow. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) December 29, 2025

It's unfortunate how all of this has soured people on immigration at all, but this is the environment the Democrats created.

