Sterling's Rx for America: Shut It All Down – Close Borders, Defund NGOs, End the Fraud Gravy Train

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on December 31, 2025
Robert Sterling is a self-proclaimed finance bro and has a big following on X. He laid out what has to happen in light of all the fraud, illegal immigration, food stamp and Medicaid abuse happening in the United States right now. It might be a hard pill for some to swallow, but he is exactly right. 

He uses some colorful language so it's not for littles, but overall the message shouldn't be missed.

Don't send your kids to schools where there are only Leftist professors who want to lobotomize them.

Enough is enough.

The working class is sick of struggling while people take advantage of the good will of Americans. 

Something has to give.

Citizens will only take so much nonsense before they rebel.

It's unfortunate how all of this has soured people on immigration at all, but this is the environment the Democrats created. 

