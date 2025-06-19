Dem Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump Supporters 'Mentally Ill' and Then Immediately Calls for...
Dem Who DIVORCED His 'Could Give Birth Any Day' Wife DRAGGED for Using Pregnancy to Fear-Monger Medicaid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on June 19, 2025
Twitchy

Senator Ruben Gallego served his ex-wife divorce papers while she could 'give birth any day.'

And now, he's babbling about his second wife being afraid of giving birth without Medicaid ... or something.

Gallego knows the cuts only impact those who are here illegally or accessing Medicaid via fraudulent circumstances (aka able to work but refusing to get a job), and yet he's still pushing BS about pregnant women to scare them into voting Democrat.

Knowing he wasn't all that worried about what was happening to his ex-wife when she was having HIS baby.

The irony.

Watch:

How damn dumb is this guy? Or maybe he's just tone-deaf?

You know what? He's both.

Guess Ruben wasn't all that worried about his wife giving birth without his support ... but MEDICAID!

Heh.

What a horrible man.

