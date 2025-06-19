Dem Who DIVORCED His 'Could Give Birth Any Day' Wife DRAGGED for Using Pregnancy to Fear-Monger Medicaid

Senator Ruben Gallego served his ex-wife divorce papers while she could 'give birth any day.'

And now, he's babbling about his second wife being afraid of giving birth without Medicaid ... or something.

Advertisement

Gallego knows the cuts only impact those who are here illegally or accessing Medicaid via fraudulent circumstances (aka able to work but refusing to get a job), and yet he's still pushing BS about pregnant women to scare them into voting Democrat.

Knowing he wasn't all that worried about what was happening to his ex-wife when she was having HIS baby.

Not that I doubted…https://t.co/1ilILpm44R — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 19, 2025

The irony.

Watch:

When Sydney was pregnant, we worried about what would happen if the baby came early or if there was an emergency. Now imagine facing that same fear without a hospital nearby



That will be the reality of women across the country if Republicans succeed in cutting Medicaid. pic.twitter.com/aXI9jbAKHP — Senator Ruben Gallego (@SenRubenGallego) June 19, 2025

How damn dumb is this guy? Or maybe he's just tone-deaf?

You know what? He's both.

Didn’t you cheat on your wife with an intern? — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) June 19, 2025

No one is cutting Medicaid, except removing the illegals and fraudsters from it. — JetSetGent (@JetSetGent) June 19, 2025

Didn't you serve your wife divorce papers as she was literally having your child? lol https://t.co/4NP2EpnJGJ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 19, 2025

Guess Ruben wasn't all that worried about his wife giving birth without his support ... but MEDICAID!

Heh.

What a horrible man.

============================================================

Related:

Pro-Aborts Claim the Worst Thing That Could Happen Is if Preemie Chance SURVIVES and I've Got Nothin'

Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval Office Media 'Trap' (Vid)

Heap Big WHOOPED! Megyn Kelly ENDS Elizabeth Warren for Weeping OPENLY After SCOTUS Protects Kids

Triple-Dipped In PSYCHO! Shawn Farash TROUNCES Candace Owens for Giving REALLY Dumb Advice to Our Troops

Dem Socialist Zohran Mamdani Gets BIG AND BAD with Tom Homan, There's Just 1 Hilarious Problem (Watch)

============================================================