Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval Office Media 'Trap' (Vid)

It's been a while, but do you all remember when Trump invited Gretchen Whitmer to the Oval Office, and when the media showed up, she tried to hide her face? To be fair, it was pretty easy to tell she was not thrilled about the attention, but hearing it firsthand from someone who was in the room when it happened?

That's comedy gold, Jerry.

Watch this:

🚨Rep. Lisa McClain says she was in the Oval Office when President Trump set a media trap that left Gretchen Whitmer humiliated, She was completely unprepared:



"He is brilliant. Bringing her there on camera. She was mortified. Politics at it's best... She was not prepared." pic.twitter.com/Ko6CvdpKNp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 18, 2025

Politics at its best.

Or, in Gretchen's case, it's worst.

MWAHAHAHAHA.

The peek a boo moment. Forgot her invisibility cloak pic.twitter.com/pPxeKvGYl1 — RDSubVet (@RDSubVet) June 18, 2025

We love 💘 good news and this qualifies... pic.twitter.com/m0RfYKIYSC — Chauncey Gardener (@Moriarityswavez) June 18, 2025

It most certainly does not hurt, especially when we're seeing so much bad news right now.

This is the most embarrassing and hilarious picture from a politician . People wouldn’t know it was her if she covered her face ? 😂🤣😆@GovWhitmer — Peggy liu (@REPPLC) June 18, 2025

For some reason, her magic folder didn't work.

Who'd a thunk it?

Everyone remember this? Consider that she was hiding for a reason. She was afraid of her own party. Why do you think she was afraid? https://t.co/OIabqfaMQw — TMSO1985 (@TMSO1985) June 18, 2025

Sadly, this is a good point, especially with questions around the horrific shooting in Minnesota this past weekend on No Kings Day.

