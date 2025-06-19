Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval Office Media 'Trap' (Vid)

New York Is Spiraling. Socialist Mayors, Crying Candidates, and Total Chaos.
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's been a while, but do you all remember when Trump invited Gretchen Whitmer to the Oval Office, and when the media showed up, she tried to hide her face? To be fair, it was pretty easy to tell she was not thrilled about the attention, but hearing it firsthand from someone who was in the room when it happened?

That's comedy gold, Jerry.

Watch this:

Politics at its best.

Or, in Gretchen's case, it's worst.

MWAHAHAHAHA.

It most certainly does not hurt, especially when we're seeing so much bad news right now.

For some reason, her magic folder didn't work.

Who'd a thunk it?

Sadly, this is a good point, especially with questions around the horrific shooting in Minnesota this past weekend on No Kings Day.

============================================================

