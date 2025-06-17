EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones?...
And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with...
John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers...
Stronger Than EVER! Mark Levin Rains ALL OVER the Media's Parade Fact-Checking Claims...
Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord o...
For Someone Who Loves Warmongering, Bill Kristol Has NO CLUE About the Men...
He Got Some 'In-N-Out' Alright: Police Serve A To-Go Order of LEAD to...
VIP
Melanin Money: Chicago Mayor Awarding Grants Based on Skin Color and Calling It...
Rhetoric Rising: Dem Jamie Raskin Declares Trump’s Immigration Law Enforcement a War on...
How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down...
VIP
Los Angeles Times Goes All-In on Sen. Alex Padilla's Stunt
Soy-Powered Leftist Calls for More ‘Recreational Terrorism’ Against ICE
Singer Belts Out National Anthem in Spanish in Protest at Dodgers Game, Tears...
Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston...

WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and We Are Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on June 17, 2025
Meme

Could the New York Times be coming around to the idea that socialists and communists aren't good for their city? Even if they add the word 'Democrat' to their ideology? Hey, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves here, because this is the New York Times we're talking about, but the fact that they nuked Zohran Mamdani is pretty darn entertaining.

Advertisement

We're used to them endorsing horrible people, not calling them out.

But it's real. 

Post continues:

... to the city’s challenges. He is a democratic socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance. He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing. He wants the government to operate grocery stores, as if customer service and retail sales were strengths of the public sector. He minimizes the importance of policing."

"Most worrisome, he shows little concern about the disorder of the past decade, even though its costs have fallen hardest on the city’s working-class and poor residents. Mr. Mamdani, who has called Mr. de Blasio the best New York mayor of his lifetime, offers an agenda that remains alluring among elite progressives but has proved damaging to city life."

"Mr. Mamdani would also bring less relevant experience than perhaps any mayor in New York history. He has never run a government department or private organization of any size. As a state legislator, he has struggled to execute his own agenda."

"...We do not believe that Mr. Mamdani deserves a spot on New Yorkers’ ballots."

Recommended

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

It all seems to go back to anti-semitism. 

Scary times, folks.

Because they probably LIKE that part.

Just being honest.

Heh.

This may be too little, too late.

Unfortunately.

============================================================

Related:

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery

John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)

White House Infuriates Haters By Sharing Beautiful Pic and I'm Over Here Like, 'AMERICA, F-YEAH!'

Advertisement

Bro, DICK Move: Harmeet K. Dhillon (and X) STOMPS Scott Wiener for Pushing Legislation to Dox ICE Agents

'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for Supporting Israel

============================================================

Tags: 2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GOP NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery
Sam J.
EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones? *SNORT*
Sam J.
Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord on X
Grateful Calvin
John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)
Sam J.
He Got Some 'In-N-Out' Alright: Police Serve A To-Go Order of LEAD to Violent Man at the Drive-Thru
Grateful Calvin
For Someone Who Loves Warmongering, Bill Kristol Has NO CLUE About the Men and Women Who Serve
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery Sam J.
Advertisement