WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and We Are Here FOR IT

Could the New York Times be coming around to the idea that socialists and communists aren't good for their city? Even if they add the word 'Democrat' to their ideology? Hey, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves here, because this is the New York Times we're talking about, but the fact that they nuked Zohran Mamdani is pretty darn entertaining.

Advertisement

We're used to them endorsing horrible people, not calling them out.

But it's real.

I very rarely agree with the editorial board of the @nytimes on any topic, but I support every word of this NON ENDORSEMENT of Zohran Mamdani. He doesn't deserve to be on anyone's ballot for NY City mayor:



"Unfortunately, Mr. Mamdani is running on an agenda uniquely unsuited to… — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 16, 2025

Post continues:

... to the city’s challenges. He is a democratic socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance. He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing. He wants the government to operate grocery stores, as if customer service and retail sales were strengths of the public sector. He minimizes the importance of policing." "Most worrisome, he shows little concern about the disorder of the past decade, even though its costs have fallen hardest on the city’s working-class and poor residents. Mr. Mamdani, who has called Mr. de Blasio the best New York mayor of his lifetime, offers an agenda that remains alluring among elite progressives but has proved damaging to city life." "Mr. Mamdani would also bring less relevant experience than perhaps any mayor in New York history. He has never run a government department or private organization of any size. As a state legislator, he has struggled to execute his own agenda." "...We do not believe that Mr. Mamdani deserves a spot on New Yorkers’ ballots."

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

The replies here underscore that if you even say something slightly negative about a DSA candidate antisemites come out in droves to bash Jews.



How any self respecting Jew continues to vote for Democrats is astounding to me. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) June 16, 2025

It all seems to go back to anti-semitism.

Scary times, folks.

Shocking no one, they neglected to mention his support of radical Islam. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) June 16, 2025

Because they probably LIKE that part.

Just being honest.

Who wrote this editorial and what have you done with the real NYT editors? — TurnedFourthing (@turnedfourthing) June 16, 2025

Heh.

That moment when the NY Times realizes they might have pushed the agit prop a little too far. — SportsGuy (@SportsFYeah) June 16, 2025

This may be too little, too late.

Unfortunately.

============================================================

Related:

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery

John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)

White House Infuriates Haters By Sharing Beautiful Pic and I'm Over Here Like, 'AMERICA, F-YEAH!'

Advertisement

Bro, DICK Move: Harmeet K. Dhillon (and X) STOMPS Scott Wiener for Pushing Legislation to Dox ICE Agents

'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for Supporting Israel

============================================================