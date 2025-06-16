Does She REALLY Want to Hurt Him? JK Rowling ZAPS Boy George In...
'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for Supporting Israel

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump stands with Israel.

He has been clear about this from the get-go.

There are some people in the MAGA movement who, for whatever reason, disagree with Trump and have gone so far as to say this is not America First. As Israel is one of our oldest and strongest allies, supporting them seems like an America First position.

Trump said as much during his interview with The Atlantic:

Post continues:

Mr. Trump told a writer for the Atlantic.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Trump’s other concern may be criticism from his MAGA isolationist wing. The podcast Metternichs are already attacking Mr. Trump merely for approving of the Israeli strikes. Asked about those critics on Saturday, the President gave an excellent answer.

“Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Mr, Trump told a writer for the Atlantic. “For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”

'That's not peace.'

Exactly.

Yeah, the guy idiots like Eric Swalwell call 'Hitler' stands with Israel.

Who knew?

Of course, there are plenty of people complaining about Trump supporting Israel in the responses to Strassel's post:

A betrayal of what, exactly?

Oh no! A named Poopwater is disappointed in Trump.

We're sure that one will bother the president... oh, wait, no.

============================================================

============================================================

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISRAEL THE ATLANTIC

