'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for Supporting Israel

President Trump stands with Israel.

He has been clear about this from the get-go.

There are some people in the MAGA movement who, for whatever reason, disagree with Trump and have gone so far as to say this is not America First. As Israel is one of our oldest and strongest allies, supporting them seems like an America First position.

Trump said as much during his interview with The Atlantic:

This is excellent. @realDonaldTrump on the 'America First' critics of his support for Israel: “Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Mr, Trump told… — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) June 16, 2025

Post continues:

Mr. Trump told a writer for the Atlantic.

From the Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Trump’s other concern may be criticism from his MAGA isolationist wing. The podcast Metternichs are already attacking Mr. Trump merely for approving of the Israeli strikes. Asked about those critics on Saturday, the President gave an excellent answer. “Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ‘America First,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that,” Mr, Trump told a writer for the Atlantic. “For those people who say they want peace—you can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon. So for all of those wonderful people who don’t want to do anything about Iran having a nuclear weapon—that’s not peace.”

'That's not peace.'

Exactly.

It’s amazing how the guy the left claims is antisemitic supports Israel the most.



They always leave out that he (and his father) supported the Jewish community in NYC for decades, his daughter converted, and he has Jewish grandchildren. — laxcoach72 (@laxcoach72) June 16, 2025

Yeah, the guy idiots like Eric Swalwell call 'Hitler' stands with Israel.

Who knew?

Of course, there are plenty of people complaining about Trump supporting Israel in the responses to Strassel's post:

No, it's not excellent. It's a betrayal — Paulette Varghese Altmaier (@PauletteAlt) June 16, 2025

A betrayal of what, exactly?

America first has been around since Trump was born. He is only loyal to Jewish terrorists and grossly incompetent. https://t.co/8p2G6mxtZv — Neil Poopwater (@NPoopwater) June 16, 2025

Oh no! A named Poopwater is disappointed in Trump.

We're sure that one will bother the president... oh, wait, no.

============================================================

