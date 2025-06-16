Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and LOTS of Them

As Twitchy readers know, Minnesota Democrat shooter Vance Boelter was apprehended overnight.

We are just now getting a look at the criminal charges against him, and like many people on X, we have questions.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Criminal charges have been unsealed against the alleged Minnesota lawmaker k*ller Vance Boelter.



The Hennepin County attorney’s office charged Boelter with two counts of intentional second-degree murder, NOT PREMEDITATED, and two counts of attempted murder. This is… pic.twitter.com/xChKxlH8rc — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 16, 2025

Post continues:

... This is WILD. Remember, Boelter reportedly wrote a "manifesto" that amounts to an alleged list of his targets. Police arrested Boelter Sunday night in Sibley County. Unbelievably, the county attorney’s office has requested BAIL of $5 million after the suspect allegedly k*lling two Democratic lawmakers. The county attorney is Mary Moriarty, a Soros-backed prosecutor. She aided and abetted Tesla terrorism by letting state employee Dylan Bryant off the hook with NO CHARGES after he allegedly vandalized Teslas on surveillance video. Minnesota is a disaster.

So ... the guy wrote a manifesto. He put together a hit list. That sounds like premeditation, yes?

And he could receive BAIL?!

Don't mind us as we adjust our tinfoil hats, but none of this seems to add up, even a little bit.

How is it not premeditated when you bring a face mask to wear while you kill people? — Julia (@celestial_chic) June 16, 2025

SERIOUSLY. He wore a mask to hide his identity.

He planned this.

Isn't that what premeditated means?!

The fact that they’re charging him with second-degree, not premeditated instead of first- degree intentional is nuts! — Miss GrannyP Lupus Warrior! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@YountCortesi) June 16, 2025

Now, to be fair and objective (it could happen), this may well be the law in Minnesota, which is still bizarre, but at least it's something. Right? Maybe?

Let's get out ahead of this issue.

In Minnesota, a grand jury indictment is required before 1st degree murder charges can be filed.



That's why Vance Boelter has only been charged with 2nd degree murder at this time. Those are the initial charges that will be upgraded later. https://t.co/Pt95bepUxQ pic.twitter.com/SS9knCar9N — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 16, 2025

That explains it.

Again, maybe?

We will be following closely and updating as we learn more. Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post

Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes CUH-RAY-ZEE to Whole New Level

DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed Roomie (WATCH)

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

============================================================