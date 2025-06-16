Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy...
Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and LOTS of Them

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:25 AM on June 16, 2025
FBI via AP

As Twitchy readers know, Minnesota Democrat shooter Vance Boelter was apprehended overnight.

We are just now getting a look at the criminal charges against him, and like many people on X, we have questions.

Post continues:

... This is WILD.

Remember, Boelter reportedly wrote a "manifesto" that amounts to an alleged list of his targets.

Police arrested Boelter Sunday night in Sibley County. 

Unbelievably, the county attorney’s office has requested BAIL of $5 million after the suspect allegedly k*lling two Democratic lawmakers. 

The county attorney is Mary Moriarty, a Soros-backed prosecutor. She aided and abetted Tesla terrorism by letting state employee Dylan Bryant off the hook with NO CHARGES after he allegedly vandalized Teslas on surveillance video.

Minnesota is a disaster.

So ... the guy wrote a manifesto. He put together a hit list. That sounds like premeditation, yes?

And he could receive BAIL?!

Don't mind us as we adjust our tinfoil hats, but none of this seems to add up, even a little bit. 

SERIOUSLY. He wore a mask to hide his identity.

He planned this.

Isn't that what premeditated means?!

Now, to be fair and objective (it could happen), this may well be the law in Minnesota, which is still bizarre, but at least it's something. Right? Maybe?

That explains it. 

Again, maybe? 

We will be following closely and updating as we learn more. Stay tuned.

