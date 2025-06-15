Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes CUH-RAY-ZEE to Whole New Level

Seeing this post from Jamie Raskin, we almost feel sorry for him because it's clear that he's not dealing well with the implosion of his party. Notice we said almost. No matter how unhinged and derailed Democrats become as they realize their agenda does not align with what 80% of the country wants, we can't help but remind them that they did this to themselves.

Advertisement

They are the ones who created the Russia Hoax, they pushed to lock us all down, they targeted Trump with various forms of lawfare, and OH YEAH, they've been advocating for the erasure of women in general to appeal to the crazy trans movement.

In other words, they have done themselves no favors.

Case in point, this nutball post from Raskin ...

The United States of America: No Kings since 1776.



Donald Trump: Russian-owned since 1978. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) June 14, 2025

Dude. Bro. Haven't we been through this already? Wasn't this entire Russia hoax debunked?

All we can figure is this is all Raskin can muster after watching the 'No Kings Day' protests fizzle out while millions of Americans cheered and watched the Army's 250th birthday. Not to mention the gunman connected in more ways than one to Tim Walz, who tragically shot two Democrat legislators, killing one of them and her husband.

You'd think they'd have figured out this sort of rhetoric is dangerous by now, yes?

Who paid the Clinton foundation. Russia. Who did Obama promise to work with, Russia. — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) June 15, 2025

Makes no sense. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 15, 2025

Not even in Crazy-Town, where Raskin lives.

Why did you need a pardon again? — Eric (@indminded135) June 14, 2025

Ooh, ooh ... we know!

We’re really back to the Russia thing, that has already been debunked, leading back to being paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC??? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7sJeb3d9X7 — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) June 15, 2025

At this point, all they have left is Trump hate. Then again, that's all they've really had since 2015. Can anyone remember the last time they actually did something FOR Americans that didn't somehow link back to showing Trump they were better than him?

Democrats are in trouble.

============================================================

Related:

DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed Roomie (WATCH)

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing on BlueSky Platform

And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What She Had on Her Is TELLING

============================================================