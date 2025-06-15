Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with...
Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes CUH-RAY-ZEE to Whole New Level

Sam J. | 10:55 AM on June 15, 2025
Twitter

Seeing this post from Jamie Raskin, we almost feel sorry for him because it's clear that he's not dealing well with the implosion of his party. Notice we said almost. No matter how unhinged and derailed Democrats become as they realize their agenda does not align with what 80% of the country wants, we can't help but remind them that they did this to themselves.

They are the ones who created the Russia Hoax, they pushed to lock us all down, they targeted Trump with various forms of lawfare, and OH YEAH, they've been advocating for the erasure of women in general to appeal to the crazy trans movement.

In other words, they have done themselves no favors.

Case in point, this nutball post from Raskin ... 

Dude. Bro. Haven't we been through this already? Wasn't this entire Russia hoax debunked? 

All we can figure is this is all Raskin can muster after watching the 'No Kings Day' protests fizzle out while millions of Americans cheered and watched the Army's 250th birthday. Not to mention the gunman connected in more ways than one to Tim Walz, who tragically shot two Democrat legislators, killing one of them and her husband.

You'd think they'd have figured out this sort of rhetoric is dangerous by now, yes?

Not even in Crazy-Town, where Raskin lives.

Ooh, ooh ... we know!

At this point, all they have left is Trump hate. Then again, that's all they've really had since 2015. Can anyone remember the last time they actually did something FOR Americans that didn't somehow link back to showing Trump they were better than him?

Democrats are in trouble.

