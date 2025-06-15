DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed Roomie (WATCH)

There's a YouTube video floating around of a rather pudgy, weepy pizza delivery guy claiming Vance Boelter was his roommate and that he was a Trump supporter. Although, if you watch the video troll-influencer Richard 'Dick' Hanania is pushing, the so-called roomie says nothing about Boetler's political beliefs.

Advertisement

He does mention God.

It's hard to make out much of what the man says in between sobs, but we're pretty sure we don't hear 'Trump supporter' in this video:

Vance Boelter’s roommate reads a text from him. The roommate confirms he was a Trump supporter, says that no one would believe he did this.



This is often the case in ideological killings. If you take pro-life dogma seriously, something like this makes logical sense. pic.twitter.com/x0W5kAFkEP — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 14, 2025

Again, not one word about Trump.

Also, there are Community Notes on Hanania's post saying the same - you don't hear the man mention Trump.

Hanania is getting some massive pushback:

If pro-lifers believed in killing....there wouldn't be an abortion clinic standing today.



You're the one rationalizing killing babies for profit and making people who think it's murder subsidize it for you. Also, this is fake AF. — Mindy MF Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 15, 2025

It certainly doesn't align with everything else we've seen, but to be fair, nothing has lined up so... yeah.

Right. A millionaire with wife & kids and a fancy property but lives with a Papa John’s employee? Sure…🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 15, 2025

That's the thing.

A Trump supporter that worked for Democrats? Lmfao. Yeah right. — Alex (@Rabidcow1) June 15, 2025

It does seem a bit off.

Ahem.

Here is a picture of his home that he shares with his wife near Green Isle. Police were there searching it so something does not make sense. j/s pic.twitter.com/tHgL6kcRyX — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) June 15, 2025

None of this adds up or makes sense.

Bro the dude was a millionaire and he was married 😂 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) June 15, 2025

And he has five kids.

Why would he be living with some weepy chubby pizza delivery guy in a crap house as well?

We got nothin'.

A MARRIED

CEO of a Government FUNDED NGO

who spent the last 3 years in the congo

has a roomate 50 miles away from his home? lol — Johnny Victorious (@P1ggyPie) June 15, 2025

All of this plus his wife was detained with passports and reportedly $50K in cash (this amount has not been verified, just what we're seeing on social), a video of Boetler wearing a cowboy hat smashing a window ... the flyers ... the weepy supposed roomy ...

Have we mentioned we have more questions than answers? Wow.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing on BlueSky Platform

And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What She Had on Her Is TELLING

OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incident (Watch)

============================================================