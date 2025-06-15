Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with...



DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed Roomie (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on June 15, 2025
AngieArtist

There's a YouTube video floating around of a rather pudgy, weepy pizza delivery guy claiming Vance Boelter was his roommate and that he was a Trump supporter. Although, if you watch the video troll-influencer Richard 'Dick' Hanania is pushing, the so-called roomie says nothing about Boetler's political beliefs.

He does mention God.

It's hard to make out much of what the man says in between sobs, but we're pretty sure we don't hear 'Trump supporter' in this video:

Again, not one word about Trump.

Also, there are Community Notes on Hanania's post saying the same - you don't hear the man mention Trump.

Hanania is getting some massive pushback:

It certainly doesn't align with everything else we've seen, but to be fair, nothing has lined up so... yeah.

That's the thing.

It does seem a bit off.

Ahem.

None of this adds up or makes sense.

And he has five kids.

Why would he be living with some weepy chubby pizza delivery guy in a crap house as well?

We got nothin'.

All of this plus his wife was detained with passports and reportedly $50K in cash (this amount has not been verified, just what we're seeing on social), a video of Boetler wearing a cowboy hat smashing a window ... the flyers ... the weepy supposed roomy ...

Have we mentioned we have more questions than answers? Wow.

============================================================

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

