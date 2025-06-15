Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

Someone really should tell Jonathan Chait that if and when something is a 'massive success,' you don't have to say so because it's apparent to everyone and anyone paying attention. That he felt the need to post this tells us even he knows it wasn't exactly a great showing from the people responsible for the Summer of Love.

Advertisement

Considering we haven't had a king since 1776, the general theme made zero sense, not to mention the man they claim wants to be king is shrinking the government and, as such, reducing the power of the feds in general.

But hey, whatever makes them feel like they're doing something, we suppose.

The No Kings protests appear to be a massive success. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 14, 2025

You already know this didn't go well for Chait, right?

We have the same number of kings today that we did yesterday. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) June 14, 2025

Heh.

LOL.



Sure, it was, Jonathan. Sure, it was.



I especially liked the part where more Democrat politicians incited more violence from the lunatics who were in attendance by the dozens. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 15, 2025

Yeah, Swalwell calling Trump 'Hitler' was pretty stupid, but to be fair, do we expect anything different from this party?

You mean other than the guy passing out No Kings flyers who killed two legislators for voting against free stuff for illegals. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 15, 2025

Probably NOT the best representation of the protests. Good point.

Mass success? They’re protesting about something that doesn’t exist and won’t happen. And most of the country that isn’t an aging boomer don’t care. But gotta give those rage harpies a reason to think they matter, even if it’s for a cause that doesn’t exist, I guess. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) June 15, 2025

A bunch of losers, mostly old people and the unemployed screaming from overpasses with stupid signs. Nobody cared. Nobody. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 15, 2025

A bunch of old white people spent their Saturday throwing a tantrum.

Hundreds of them, even.

HA HA HA HA HA

Huh?



What protests?



America was patriotically celebrating our Army and our nation.



We don't have time for your insignificant freakshow. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 15, 2025

What he said.

============================================================

Related:

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing on BlueSky Platform

And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What She Had on Her Is TELLING

And THERE It Is: Check Out the Email Alex Padilla Sent After Acting Like Insane Jackass at Presser (Pic)

OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incident (Watch)

============================================================