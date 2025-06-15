Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with...
Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on June 15, 2025
ImgFlip

Someone really should tell Jonathan Chait that if and when something is a 'massive success,' you don't have to say so because it's apparent to everyone and anyone paying attention. That he felt the need to post this tells us even he knows it wasn't exactly a great showing from the people responsible for the Summer of Love.

Considering we haven't had a king since 1776, the general theme made zero sense, not to mention the man they claim wants to be king is shrinking the government and, as such, reducing the power of the feds in general.

But hey, whatever makes them feel like they're doing something, we suppose.

You already know this didn't go well for Chait, right?

Heh.

Yeah, Swalwell calling Trump 'Hitler' was pretty stupid, but to be fair, do we expect anything different from this party?

Probably NOT the best representation of the protests. Good point.

A bunch of old white people spent their Saturday throwing a tantrum.

Hundreds of them, even. 

HA HA HA HA HA

What he said.

