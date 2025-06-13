And THERE It Is: Check Out the Email Alex Padilla Sent After Acting Like Insane Jackass at Presser (Pic)

PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on June 13, 2025
Meme

So, about that SUPER serious and completely unplanned incident where Sen. Alex Padilla rushed Kristi Noem during a presser without identifying himself, and as a result was taken to the ground and detained ... Padilla is already using it to campaign and fundraise.

Surprising no one.

Here's the email:

Because, of course.

He won't stop fighting to demand accountability on behalf of the people of California.

Huh.

Notice he did not say Californians because, like the other Democrats, he cares much more about pandering to illegals than he does legal citizens. But you all knew that.

Yup. It was all planned. Heck, they may have written this email before he even pulled this crap.

And nothing more.

Considering four out of five Americans disapprove of their party and agenda? This is probably more accurate than the poster even realizes.

We knew the moment he pushed back against the agents, passionately FIGHTING to ask his questions ... 

What an a-hole.

Ain't THAT the truth?

