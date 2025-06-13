And THERE It Is: Check Out the Email Alex Padilla Sent After Acting Like Insane Jackass at Presser (Pic)

So, about that SUPER serious and completely unplanned incident where Sen. Alex Padilla rushed Kristi Noem during a presser without identifying himself, and as a result was taken to the ground and detained ... Padilla is already using it to campaign and fundraise.

Advertisement

Surprising no one.

Here's the email:

And...... there it is!



Sen. Padilla campaign fundraising less than 24 hours later. https://t.co/K1Vj9nq7fi pic.twitter.com/B4BrysBlVb — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) June 13, 2025

Because, of course.

He won't stop fighting to demand accountability on behalf of the people of California.

Huh.

Notice he did not say Californians because, like the other Democrats, he cares much more about pandering to illegals than he does legal citizens. But you all knew that.

"I will not stop fighting"



All a stunt to show that he is "fighting" back. 🙄 — stratton (@StrattonH) June 13, 2025

Yup. It was all planned. Heck, they may have written this email before he even pulled this crap.

It was a publicity stunt. — Carolina Brew (@deeplens) June 13, 2025

And nothing more.

That’s the only way the can raise money. They have to have photo ops. They don’t have ideas. — HereToday 2.0 (@ChrisMeier35141) June 13, 2025

Considering four out of five Americans disapprove of their party and agenda? This is probably more accurate than the poster even realizes.

All the ones paying attention knew this was coming. Theatrics. — RacerX (@RacerFreeAgent) June 13, 2025

We knew the moment he pushed back against the agents, passionately FIGHTING to ask his questions ...

What an a-hole.

Grifters gonna grift. — Astoria Luminos (@AstoriaL) June 13, 2025

Ain't THAT the truth?

============================================================

Related:

OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incident (Watch)

THAT'LL Show Trump! Chris Murphy QUICK to Side with Terrorists In Statement About Israel's Strike on Iran

Mollie Hemingway Opens Can of WHOOP-A*S on Alexander Vindman for His 'EFF-U, Fascist' Kristi Noem Posts

Whites-Only Club Guy Sheldon Whitehouse DEFILES Civil Rights Movement with SHAMELESS Alex Padilla Post

'Sorry for Your and Obama's LOSS'! All of X WRECKS Ben Rhodes for BOO-HOO'ing for His Iranian Besties

============================================================