Whites-Only Club Member Sheldon Whitehouse DEFILES Civil Rights Movement with SHAMEFUL Alex Padilla Post

Democrats are lost.

So lost.

Super lost.

They are truly Lost-y Mc-Lost-ertans.

Like pre-GPS, trying to find a back road on a faded map, missing a chunk from the glove box, lost.

Let's put it this way, they can't find their butts with both their hands.

Lost. In Trouble. Sinking. Heck, sunk.

And it couldn't happen to a nicer or more deserving party, especially when we see crap like this from Sheldon Whitehouse. Keep in mind, ol' Shel still belongs to an all-whites club, which only makes his post look that much worse.

Bro has ZERO self-awareness.

Even now, after all of these years, getting dragged for being a member of a whites-only club, you'd think he'd know better, but no.

That reminds me — how is your whites-only beach club doing? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 13, 2025

Yeah, same.

Awww, isn't she pretty?

Do you own a mirror, Shelly? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 13, 2025

Sure.

But only white people are allowed to use it.

*snicker*

Too far? Our bad.

Sorry the Iran news took some of the wind out of the sails of your pre-planned clown show — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) June 13, 2025

What a bummer for our pals in the Democratic Party.

You know they were really counting on this whole 'how dare they restrain a senator' crap to fuel their big riots this weekend across the country. Guess they'll just have to keep on paying for people to pretend they support their agenda.

============================================================

