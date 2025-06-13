'Sorry for Your and Obama's LOSS'! All of X WRECKS Ben Rhodes for BOO-HOO'ing for His Iranian Besties

Ben Rhodes has a sad.

Bigly.

Unfortunately, like many people on the Left, in the mainstream media, and in the Democratic Party, he's sad for all the wrong reasons.

This is all so unnecessary. All of it. Everywhere. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 13, 2025

He's right, you know, but not the way he wants to be.

This war will above all harm innocent people for no good reason. We live in truly cruel, perilous and stupid times. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 13, 2025

Perhaps if Obama and Biden hadn't been such lapdogs to Iran, Israel wouldn't have had to clean up their mess.

Not to mention, Rhodes isn't exactly innocent in any of this:

Ben Rhodes created, truly, all of this



Our present troubles are traced *directly* to a speech Mr Rhodes wrote in 2009 “A New Beginning”



An genuinely orientalist speech, masquerading as enlightenment, Rhodes set the Obama admin on a disastrous Foreign Policy course https://t.co/1UuZcx27DT — Reuben Rodriguez (@ReubenR80027912) June 13, 2025

Read that again: Rhodes set the Obama administration on a disastrous foreign policy course.

One that we're still having to deal with, yup.

Well, not so much now that Israel stomped them, but still.

The fulcrum event was Obama’s abandonment of Hosni Mubarak. A stalwart US ally, Mubarak was sacrificed on the pyre of “democracy”



Every single Arab leader was terrified; if Egypt could be abandoned to doe eyed ideals, what about us? — Reuben Rodriguez (@ReubenR80027912) June 13, 2025

This. Yup.

Maybe this can all go away if you just send Iran some more money. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 13, 2025

Sorry for your loss pic.twitter.com/LO5VksJqCv — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 13, 2025

Heh.

Sorry they didn’t drop bombs the way you wanted, bro pic.twitter.com/RNQeCz1xFi — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 13, 2025

Yeah, bro.

My brother in Christ you helped make all of this happen. No it didn’t have to be this way. But you helped make it happen. Shut up forever — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) June 13, 2025

Shut up forever. That works.

Ben, do you ever tire of watching your wife date other men? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 13, 2025

Oof.

The fact that you tried your hand at foreign policy instead of maintaining course as a failed novelist set American policy towards Iran back 15 years. — Jack's Rhetorical Buzzsaw (@JackMartensite) June 13, 2025

Tough crowd, Ben.

