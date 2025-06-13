Mollie Hemingway Opens Can of WHOOP-A*S on Alexander Vindman for His 'EFF-U, Fascist'...
'Sorry for Your and Obama's LOSS'! All of X WRECKS Ben Rhodes for BOO-HOO'ing for His Iranian Besties

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on June 13, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Ben Rhodes has a sad.

Bigly.

Unfortunately, like many people on the Left, in the mainstream media, and in the Democratic Party, he's sad for all the wrong reasons. 

He's right, you know, but not the way he wants to be.

Perhaps if Obama and Biden hadn't been such lapdogs to Iran, Israel wouldn't have had to clean up their mess.

Not to mention, Rhodes isn't exactly innocent in any of this:

Read that again: Rhodes set the Obama administration on a disastrous foreign policy course.

One that we're still having to deal with, yup.

Well, not so much now that Israel stomped them, but still.

This. Yup.

Heh.

Yeah, bro.

Shut up forever. That works.

Oof.

Tough crowd, Ben.

============================================================

Tags: BARACK OBAMA EGYPT FOREIGN POLICY

