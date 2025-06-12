VIP
Lefties Are Freaking Out Because They're 'Losing the Culture War on Climate' (and...
And BOOM: Gavin Newsom Tries SLAMMING Pete Hegseth for Attending Ballgame and DOD...
Nut Job Riot-Covering Journo Picks Fight with Savanah Hernandez Over Riot Footage and...
Florida Man UNLEASHED! Ron DeSantis Reminds Citizens They Have the Green Light Against...
Ousted DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Says He Won’t Seek A Second Chance...

Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Guys.

We've seen a lot of butt-whoopings over the years, but this one ... wow. Just WOW.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer just nuked Tim Walz from orbit. And more than once.

Five minutes of this.

Get a snack and watch, trust us, it's worth the five minutes:

Throw in the towel!

Heh.

And Walz keeps trying not to answer any of these questions like the neutered little toad he is.

That one had to leave a mark.

Exactly.

Watching this, we can't help but bring up for the umpteen-MILLIONTH time how lucky we are that Trump won and how we dodged perhaps the biggest bullet of all time. Can you imagine this whiny loser as our VP.

Oh Hell NO.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And now, we're dead.

============================================================

Tags: CONGRESS REPUBLICAN PARTY TIM WALZ

