Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Guys.

We've seen a lot of butt-whoopings over the years, but this one ... wow. Just WOW.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer just nuked Tim Walz from orbit. And more than once.

Five minutes of this.

Get a snack and watch, trust us, it's worth the five minutes:

🚨 Majority Whip @tomemmer absolutely destroyed Tim Walz just now.



The beating lasted five straight minutes. pic.twitter.com/k35dom7yaq — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 12, 2025

Throw in the towel!

Heh.

And Walz keeps trying not to answer any of these questions like the neutered little toad he is.

“You claim you’re not a sanctuary state. You just provide free healthcare,free college and free driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.”

Not a sanctuary state.Just a magnet for illegal aliens.Then fails to cooperate with enforcement of federal law. So essentially,a sanctuary state. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) June 12, 2025

That one had to leave a mark.

which question do you want me to lie about first... — Michael Archangel (@reward4risk) June 12, 2025

Exactly.

Watching this, we can't help but bring up for the umpteen-MILLIONTH time how lucky we are that Trump won and how we dodged perhaps the biggest bullet of all time. Can you imagine this whiny loser as our VP.

Oh Hell NO.

“JD Vance…you remember him, dontcha?”

😂😂😂 — Roy (@TurfGuyz) June 12, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And now, we're dead.

