TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a DAY to Support Riots (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on June 12, 2025
Twitchy

The more we learn about these 'riots,' the more we find out they're not only being funded by big Lefty orgs (that are funded by Democrats), but organized as well. You'd think by now nothing would surprise us when it comes to our pals on the Left, but this is pretty slimy and desperate even for them.

Let's start here, where people are seeing big TikTok stars shaming others for not speaking up about the riots.

And gosh, golly, gee, they're all saying the same things:

Post continues:

... not "speaking out" against the raids.

The creators tell other people they're "bad" people unless they post videos of themselves condemning the raids.

Many are regurgitating the same phrases, comparing jaywalking to illegal immigration, for example.

Some users are beginning to question whether the posts are organic or not.

Shucky do-dah, there's probably a reason users are questioning whether these posts are organic, and that's because they're not.

At all.

Check this out:

Wow, $200 a day? That's a lot of money just to push some people on TikTok to support the riots. Almost as if Democrats know their policies and ideas are so grossly unpopular with the majority of Americans that they have no other choice but to PAY for the support.

There's a reason their approval rating is currently at 19%.

