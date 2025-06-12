TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a DAY to Support Riots (Watch)

The more we learn about these 'riots,' the more we find out they're not only being funded by big Lefty orgs (that are funded by Democrats), but organized as well. You'd think by now nothing would surprise us when it comes to our pals on the Left, but this is pretty slimy and desperate even for them.

Advertisement

Let's start here, where people are seeing big TikTok stars shaming others for not speaking up about the riots.

And gosh, golly, gee, they're all saying the same things:

REPORT: There appears to be a coordinated messaging campaign spreading throughout TikTok where large creators have released nearly identical statements on the ICE raids.



Many large creators are releasing extremely similar statements where they shame other creators for not… pic.twitter.com/eMN7KUm0Sb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

Post continues:

... not "speaking out" against the raids. The creators tell other people they're "bad" people unless they post videos of themselves condemning the raids. Many are regurgitating the same phrases, comparing jaywalking to illegal immigration, for example. Some users are beginning to question whether the posts are organic or not.

Shucky do-dah, there's probably a reason users are questioning whether these posts are organic, and that's because they're not.

At all.

Check this out:

🚨BREAKING: Another TikToker reveals they were offered $200 to join the nationwide “No Kings Day” protest in NYC—targeting ICE and President Trump’s deportation policies. pic.twitter.com/Ffrzu19GKO — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 11, 2025

Wow, $200 a day? That's a lot of money just to push some people on TikTok to support the riots. Almost as if Democrats know their policies and ideas are so grossly unpopular with the majority of Americans that they have no other choice but to PAY for the support.

There's a reason their approval rating is currently at 19%.

============================================================

Related:

LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservatives HURT Gavin Newsom's FEE-FEEs Telling the Truth SO He's Trying to Shut Us UP

It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times: GUESS Who the FBI Just Scooped Up (Hint, MASKS)

WOOF! Amy Klobuchar Chose REALLY Poorly When Pushing THIS Mom's Sob Story About Working 3 Jobs and SNAP

And BOOM: Gavin Newsom Tries SLAMMING Pete Hegseth for Attending Ballgame and DOD ENDS Him with 1 Pic

Nut Job Riot-Covering Journo Picks Fight with Savanah Hernandez Over Riot Footage and Wow, Was THAT Dumb

============================================================