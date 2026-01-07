ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks...
Tim Walz Laughably Claims Those Who Defraud New MN Paid Leave Plan Will...
Move Over, Quality Learing Center: Here's the Somali Education and Resource Center
San Francisco Reparations Committee Submits 100-Point Plan Ron DeSantis Calls 'The Woke Mi...
WaPo: Trump Didn’t Back Venezuelan Opposition Leader Over Jealousy Over Nobel Peace Prize

Lone Sane Democrat: Fetterman Praises 'Deft' Maduro Capture, Wonders Why Party Won't Celebrate Win

justmindy | 12:35 PM on January 07, 2026
Townhall Media

The one lone Democrat who actually has half a brain cannot figure out why his fellow party members won't just admit nabbing Maduro was indeed, a good thing.

A whole bunch of folks have lost their minds.

That about sums it up.

People saying these things always have a patchy beard, too.

ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks to Walz's Anti-ICE Rhetoric
justmindy
The Democrat Party used to love America more than they hated Republicans. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

To be fair, when is the last time you saw an attractive Democrat? Probably when Kyrsten Sinema left office, let's be honest. 

It's as infectious as this year's flu bug and there is no shot to stop it, unfortunately (also like this year's flu bug).

He's honestly one of one. He's also easy to spot as he's the tall bald guy wearing hoodies and shorts in the midst of a sea of suits and slacks.

It had to be the medical treatment. Now, if all the Democrats were required to go through it, we could make some progress. Heh.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOHN FETTERMAN MILITARY VENEZUELA

