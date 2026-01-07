Lone Sane Democrat: Fetterman Praises 'Deft' Maduro Capture, Wonders Why Party Won't Celebrate Win

The one lone Democrat who actually has half a brain cannot figure out why his fellow party members won't just admit nabbing Maduro was indeed, a good thing.

Less than a year ago, President Biden upped the Maduro bounty to $25,000,000.



Removing Maduro was positive for Venezuela.



As a Democrat, I don’t understand why we can’t acknowledge a good development for Venezuelans—and how deft our military’s execution of that plan was. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 7, 2026

Fetterman turning out to be 100x more sane than Megyn was not on my bingo card for 2026 https://t.co/bvpdMJAL4H — Laibel Weiner (@LaibelWeiner) January 7, 2026

A whole bunch of folks have lost their minds.

I think I can help here.



You see, President Biden calling for the removal of President Maduro, but not achieving it, was a good thing.



President Trump actually achieving it was, on the other hand, a bad thing because everything Trump does is a bad thing.



I hope this helps. https://t.co/VTNrtYAnrk — Tarquin Vas Deferens (@TarquinVas) January 7, 2026

That about sums it up.

Time to break out this meme again. https://t.co/QLMmVVCfLQ pic.twitter.com/09Grc9gfwr — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 7, 2026

People saying these things always have a patchy beard, too.

Fetterman is living proof of how insane the Democrat Party has become because 30 years ago there were more Fetterman’s than not in that Party and now he’s the only Democrat who doesn’t come off as willing to destroy the US because they hate Trump https://t.co/l3uNJdGjf4 — Mr. Matt (@mbs59er) January 7, 2026

The Democrat Party used to love America more than they hated Republicans. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

Senator Fetterman is the type of national leader I want to see -- someone who recognizes good, regardless of which "side" took action or gets credit.



I'm so sick of the reflexive ugliness people have when good things are done by those they disagree with. https://t.co/u1sPZmjQRZ — TulipGirl (@tulipgrrl) January 7, 2026

To be fair, when is the last time you saw an attractive Democrat? Probably when Kyrsten Sinema left office, let's be honest.

Fetterman pretending he doesn't know TDS is a real thing.



Its infected many people I know. Totally reasonable people except when it comes to Trump. Then all logic goes out the window. It really is an amazing sight to behold. https://t.co/qwkVK4o9sz — Stickballruss (@Stickballruss) January 7, 2026

It's as infectious as this year's flu bug and there is no shot to stop it, unfortunately (also like this year's flu bug).

Sensible dems are hard to find, these days. @SenFettermanPA is one of the few https://t.co/LQ1TyZSdGM — Roger Schilling (@caduceusmedic) January 7, 2026

He's honestly one of one. He's also easy to spot as he's the tall bald guy wearing hoodies and shorts in the midst of a sea of suits and slacks.

We need more of this. Let’s all cheer for America 🇺🇸 and our success.



Let’s at least acknowledge the positives even if you have questions about what is the plan going forward. https://t.co/Djm45Vb0DE — Rand Foster (@RandFoster) January 7, 2026

I want a DNA test... how did Sen. Fetterman go from being himself ... to becoming one of the most level headed dudes in D.C.? https://t.co/F41AQaegkk — Ragin' Cajun (@Ragin_Cajun79) January 7, 2026

It had to be the medical treatment. Now, if all the Democrats were required to go through it, we could make some progress. Heh.

