MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle Clings to Legacy Media’s Sinking Ship as Cheap Fakes 2.0...
ABC News Courageously Calls Out 'Violent' Immigration Riots - In Ireland
The Nation: What If Property Destruction Is an Articulate Expression

WOOF! Amy Klobuchar Chose REALLY Poorly When Pushing THIS Mom's Sob Story About Working 3 Jobs and SNAP

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on June 12, 2025
Sarah D.

Democrats have been pulling at Americans' heartstrings for a long, long time, hoping to appeal to emotion rather than reality, since so many of their policies are based on emotion and not facts. Still, Amy Klobuchar may well have overplayed her hand this time around. Look, if you're going to claim someone depends on SNAP to survive, you might want to find someone who looks a bit more ... oh, we dunno, starved?

Hungry?

Hey, we're not trying to be unkind, but this woman doesn't look like she's going hungry, OR that she's somehow working three jobs right now.

Watch:

If we tried to take food from this woman, we'd probably lose a finger.

OH, STOP IT, IT'S A JOKE.

Not to mention, the community note debunks Amy's post. It reads: In the video provided, she states she worked 3 jobs 21 years ago. Today, she currently works one job. The claim that she "works" up to 3 jobs implies that this is her current status, which is false.

Of course, it's false. Klobuchar knows it's false; she doesn't care as long as it serves her narrative and agenda.

Dude.

Ouch.

Ouch again.

This is a good point. Klobuchar had to know people would notice this woman's weight and be unkind to her and yet that didn't stop Amy from using her for cheap clicks and taps.

And BOOM: Gavin Newsom Tries SLAMMING Pete Hegseth for Attending Ballgame and DOD ENDS Him with 1 Pic
Sam J.
Really good point.

Because that's EXACTLY what she's doing.

