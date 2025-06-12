WOOF! Amy Klobuchar Chose REALLY Poorly When Pushing THIS Mom's Sob Story About Working 3 Jobs and SNAP

Democrats have been pulling at Americans' heartstrings for a long, long time, hoping to appeal to emotion rather than reality, since so many of their policies are based on emotion and not facts. Still, Amy Klobuchar may well have overplayed her hand this time around. Look, if you're going to claim someone depends on SNAP to survive, you might want to find someone who looks a bit more ... oh, we dunno, starved?

Hey, we're not trying to be unkind, but this woman doesn't look like she's going hungry, OR that she's somehow working three jobs right now.

Today, we heard from Felecia, a single mom of four who works up to three jobs at a time to make ends meet. She counts on SNAP to help put food on the table.



This is who Republicans in Congress are trying to take food away from.



Listen to her story. pic.twitter.com/jEBo2fRPQc — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 12, 2025

If we tried to take food from this woman, we'd probably lose a finger.

OH, STOP IT, IT'S A JOKE.

Not to mention, the community note debunks Amy's post. It reads: In the video provided, she states she worked 3 jobs 21 years ago. Today, she currently works one job. The claim that she "works" up to 3 jobs implies that this is her current status, which is false.

Of course, it's false. Klobuchar knows it's false; she doesn't care as long as it serves her narrative and agenda.

Amy, I think you are ignoring the elephant in the room 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) June 12, 2025

I know where her SNAP has been going. And it wasn’t to her kids. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 12, 2025

Your staff should have considered the optics of this instead of putting this woman forward. It was cruel and not thought out. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 12, 2025

This is a good point. Klobuchar had to know people would notice this woman's weight and be unkind to her and yet that didn't stop Amy from using her for cheap clicks and taps.

She doesn’t need soda and cookies.



Btw, if we keep allowing millions of illegals to stay, we won’t be able to afford EBT for anyone. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 12, 2025

Really good point.

Why would reforms that establish work requirements for able-bodied, childless adult take SNAP away from someone who work three jobs and has kids?



I suspect you are just fear-mongering. — Eric Brakey 🌲🦔 (@EricBrakey) June 12, 2025

Because that's EXACTLY what she's doing.

