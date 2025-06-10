LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge Karen Bass' and It's SPECTACULAR

Gavin Newsom is a mess.

And water is wet.

We know.

To be fair, we've always known he's not good at his job, which is probably why Trump and JD Vance were asking him to actually do it for a change after he whined at them for bringing in reinforcements for LA.

Do your job. That’s all we’re asking. https://t.co/99Wqom5AbQ — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 9, 2025

Newsom did what he always does and got all snippy.

Do YOUR job.



We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved.



Rescind the order. Return control to California. https://t.co/EUJ9GpK9Ms — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

Dude.

That was dumb.

SO dumb.

Vance with the TKO.

Gavin Newsom says he didn't have a problem until Trump got involved. Both of these photos were taken before the president authorized the national guard to go protect our border patrol in California. Does this look like "no problem"?



Newsom and his stooge Karen Bass fomented… https://t.co/hLyB8LVqvl pic.twitter.com/oyItCsxrqF — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 10, 2025

Post continues:

... fomented and encouraged the riots, because their entire political movement exists for one purpose: to promote mass migration into our country. It is their reason for being. Democratic leadership has no solution for the economy, for prosperity, or for security. They use their power when they're in the majority to import millions of illegal immigrants and when they're in opposition they do everything possible to prevent deportations. Under Newsom's leadership, medicaid was extended to all illegal immigrants in 2024. This means that he elected to take healthcare from impoverished and disabled Californians and give it to illegal aliens. And now, everything is President Trump's fault? Give me a break. If you want to know why illegal aliens flocked to your state, stop accusing Donald Trump. Look in the mirror. If you want to know why border patrol fear for their lives over enforcing the law, look in the mirror. It was your policies that encouraged mass migration into California. Your policies that protected those migrants from common sense law enforcement. Your policies that offered massive welfare benefits to reward illegal immigrants. Your policies that allowed those illegal migrants (and their sympathizers) to assault our law enforcement. Your policies that allowed Los Angeles to turn into a war zone. You sure as hell had a problem before President Trump came along. The problem is YOU.

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

