LOL! Trump Wins AGAIN Making Both Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom MAGICALLY Care About Spending Tax Dollars

Never thought we'd see the day when any Democrat would be concerned about wasting tax dollars, let alone California Democrats like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass, and yet, here we are. And all Trump had to do to make them care was use our tax dollars in a way that actually makes sense.

We imagine they'd be fine if the Trump administration spent $134 million on trans surgeries and pretty coloring books telling preschoolers they're the opposite sex.

But protecting their people from criminals, thugs, and rioters (same difference)? Not so much.

Just an absolutely shameful use of taxpayer dollars that could be used to actually HELP people.



Despicable. https://t.co/jxPzRqxiGj — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 10, 2025

Except you know, he is actually helping people.

Cue Gavin Newsom as well:

$134 million that should be going to LA’s fire recovery.



Shameful. https://t.co/hHY3Fs3Lhn — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2025

The talking points clearly went out.

Despicable.

Shameful.

Gosh, we can think of several things that are far more despicable or shameful than protecting a community and its people, but hey, what do we know?

🚨 NEW: KTLA5 reports a DEATH investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on a Downtown LA sidewalk.



He was discovered unresponsive around 1:30 a.m. — at the tail end of night FOUR of violent rioting.



📍 Los Angeles is spiraling. pic.twitter.com/JzJlc912uE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

What do you know? Trump was right to send in reinforcements.

And he has succeeded in making Democrats accountable for dollars spent.

This is exactly what we voted for.

Heh.

